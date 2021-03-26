Humane Society Logo.jpg

The Franklin County Humane Society is looking for volunteers to join its board of directors.

Two vacancies on the board will need to be filled.

Anyone interested should contact Fred Deaton, chair of the nominations committee, at fred@deatonagency.com

