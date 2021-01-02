Despite the numerous challenges faced in 2020, the Franklin County Humane Society is starting 2021 by checking off its many accomplishments last year.
For the first time in the humane society’s 75-year history it achieved a 95% rate for live animal outcomes.
As of Nov. 1, 1,075 animals had been brought to the shelter in 2020. Of that number, 992 were adopted, fostered, reclaimed by the owner or transferred to rescue. Fifteen died at the shelter or during fostering and 10 were dead on arrival. Thirty-six animals were euthanized for medical reasons and 18 were euthanized for behavioral or feral reasons, according to the latest statistics available.
During the same period in 2019, the humane society had a 90% rate for live animal outcomes. Of the 1,631 animals that were brought to the shelter, 1,341 were adopted, fostered, reclaimed by the owner or transferred to rescue; 52 died at the animal shelter; 13 were dead on arrival; 108 were euthanized for medical reasons; and 49 were euthanized for behavioral or feral concerns.
FCHS’ All the Cats program, which offers free feline spaying and neutering for all cats in Franklin County, served 625 cats last year compared to 250 in 2019.
All the Cats is sponsored by grants and a donation from Richard and Anna Marie Rosen and will continue offering free services in 2021. Proof of Franklin County residency is required at time of scheduling.
With nearly 2,000 spay and neuter surgeries performed last year, the humane society fell just short of its goal.
“Yes, we were trying for 2,020,” said FCHS board President Sam Marcus, who added that 1,400 were performed in 2019.
He also said there were no outbreaks of COVID-19 and commended Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary and her staff for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
Marcus also reported that the capital campaign for the new animal shelter is underway. Thanks to $1 million in funding from the City of Frankfort and $800,000 from the Franklin County Fiscal Court, the humane society’s fundraising goal from other sources is $1.6 million.
“Recent individual donations of $50,000, $25,000, $25,000 and $25,000 along with several others leave $1,059,192 left to raise,” Marcus said.
In addition to the city and county, grand champion donors — those who have contributed $100,000-plus — are the Rosens, Jean Gravitt estate, Hazel Arnold estate; Jim Parks; and two anonymous donors.
Purr-fect partners — those who have donated between $50,000 and $99,999 — include the Alice Blanton family; the Marcus family; Steve Pewitt and Ann Brown; and Richard and Janice Ernst.
Best in show donors — those who have contributed $25,000-$49,999 — are George Russell; Charlotte Lewis; Dan and Eleanor Wilson; Philip and Dena Plant; and an anonymous donor.
Brandon’s Bourbon Inc. and Gae Broadwater and Terry Parker earned Lionel honors for their donations of $15,000-$24,999.
Donations may be made at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/ODY4ODg or by sending checks to FCHS at 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Please specify that the donation is for the new shelter fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.