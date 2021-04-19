The Franklin County Humane Society has received a $15,000 grant from Petco Love to support its work for animals.

“This grant from Petco Love is an important investment in our lifesaving efforts with our new shelter project,” said Sam Marcus, board president of the Franklin County Humane Society. “Petco Love’s support means Franklin County Humane Society is closer to reaching its goal for building out our new shelter.”

Petco Love is a nonprofit "leading change to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier," according to a news release. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has invested nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

It has also helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Franklin County Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

The Franklin County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that has served Frankfort and Franklin County since 1945. Its live outcomes consist of adoptions, return to owner, transfer to regional and national shelters or rescues, and return-to-field for stray and feral community cats.

More than 3,000 animals and their owners, families, adopters and rescuers are served annually by the Franklin County Humane Society, and 2020 live animal outcomes were 95%.

For more information about Franklin County Humane Society, visit fchsanimals.org.

