Although the eighth annual Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner and Silent Auction can’t take place in person this year, the Franklin County Humane Society plans to serve up the event online.
Proceeds from the group's largest yearly fundraiser — which was originally scheduled for April at the Frankfort Country Club but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak — go toward the new shelter building fund.
Registration is now open on the FCHS website and online bids for dozens of unique silent auction items and experiences will begin Thursday. Participants must register in order to bid. The auction catalog can be viewed online and bidding closes Oct. 3.
Registrants can also donate to the humane society or continue in the tradition of past dinners by tipping a waiter.
This year’s celebrity waiters include Joe Graviss, Gina Morales, Jake Banta, Scott Stafford and Zach Hubbard, Linda Boileau, Richard Taylor, Lauren Prichard, Tambra Harrod, Jerry Deaton, Raven Turner, Diana Geddes, J.W. Blackburn, Deirdre Calvert, Will Coblin, Kristie Labhart, Tim Luscher, Katherine Mueller, Keith Parker, Katrisha Waldridge, Eric Whisman, Ann Wingrove, Larry Cleveland, Ray Peden and Jesse Ruble.
“There are some cute pictures and even videos of the celebrity waiters on the website,” Sam Marcus, president of the Franklin County Humane Society, told The State Journal.
On Oct. 3 the winner of a weeklong stay in a condo on Sanibel Island, Florida, will be announced. Only 150 raffle tickets are being sold for $20. A limited number of tickets remain on sale at New Leash on Life, 415 W. Broadway. Only cash or check is accepted.
For more information or questions about the auction or raffle email fchsdinner@gmail.com For questions about online auction donations email Betsy at cwdauction@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.