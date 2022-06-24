Franklin County is in the low range for Kentucky COVID-19 community levels for the second straight week.

According to the state website kycovid19.ky.gov, 21 of the state’s 120 counties are at a high COVID-19 community level, including Woodford and Fayette.

062522.COVID graphic.jpg

Counties adjoining Franklin that are in the medium range are Anderson and Scott, while Owen, Henry and Shelby counties are all in the low range.

Guidance for those living in a low level includes staying up to date with vaccinations, staying home when sick, talking to your healthcare provider about preventative treatments and following isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested, if exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Information updated Monday on the state website said 69% of Franklin County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 99% of those ages 65 and older.

Statewide, 66% of the population has received at least one dose of COVID vaccine with 57% being fully vaccinated and 26% receiving boost/additional doses.

