The unemployment rate in Franklin County held steady at 5.2% through February and March but was up from the prior year, according to the latest data released Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Franklin was one of only eight counties where the jobless rate stayed the same during the two-month period.

Unemployment

The numbers show that 22,637 out of 23,869 Franklin Countians in the labor force were employed in March and 1,232 were unemployed.

The March unemployment rate was a full percentage point higher than March 2020, when it was 4.2%.

Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in March 2021 at 3.8% each. They were followed by Logan, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties, 3.9% each, and Green, Scott and Taylor counties, 4% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.6%. It was followed by Harlan County, 9.4%; Martin County, 9.3%; and Breathitt County, 8.6%.

