Franklin County was one of 104 Kentucky counties to see unemployment rates rise in November compared to the previous year.
The county’s jobless rate was 5.4% in November, up more than two percentage points over November 2019 when the rate was 3.2%.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the November unemployment rate decreased from 7.4% in October.
Todd County recorded the lowest jobless rate in November at 3.4%, followed by Oldham (3.5%), Henry and Logan (3.6%), and Carlisle, Cumberland, Green, Shelby, Washington and Woodford (3.8%).
Magoffin County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.9%.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate in November for the state was 3.8%, and 6.4% for the nation.
