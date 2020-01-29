Franklin County’s representatives in the state House were cheered by Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget plan to boost education and give state employees a 1% pay raise in the fiscal year that begins in July and another 1% the following fiscal year.
“Although it's 1 percent, it’s better than none,” said Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort.
The Beshear administration said Tuesday that the purchasing power of a state employee making $30,000 a year has declined 18% in the last decade because the state workforce has received only two raises in that time.
Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, said, “I’ve felt really good about his budget and the pay raises for state employees,” as well as the actuarially required pension funding, with a state-funded break for health departments and quasi-governmental agencies on their pension obligations.
“It seems like a very intelligent, rational budget for the difficult times that we're in,” Graviss said.
Beshear is a Democrat. The House and Senate have Republican supermajorities, and this is an election year for all representatives and half of the senators.
Asked what chances Beshear has of passing the revenue measures he proposed in the budget, Graviss said, “I believe that there is bipartisan support for the measures that the governor has put forth to raise the revenue to fund this education-first budget.”
Beshear’s revenue measures would raise the cigarette tax 10 cents, to $1.20 a pack; tax electronic cigarettes; authorize and tax sports betting; and raise the minimum income tax paid by limited liability companies.
His administration said the measures would generate $148 million, or 0.6% of a budget totaling $24.6 billion.
Graviss said he hoped the legislature would “see the value in the investments he is making in the commonwealth … and adopt it swiftly.” The budget starts in the House.
Graham said, “We’ll have to work towards generating new revenue.” He said that in addition to sports betting, the legislature needs to authorize casinos to capture money flowing out of state.
“Our people want to cross the river … to Ohio and Indiana … for gambling,” he said. But while he said this was a viable option for revenue, he didn't think the legislature would pass it.
Graviss and Graham, who is an educator by profession, said they liked the budget’s emphasis on education. Fulfilling a central campaign promise to a key group of supporters, Beshear wants a one-time $2,000 pay raise for teachers and an additional $87 million for public schools.
“I’m thrilled with Governor Beshear’s proposal to fund education,” Graviss said. He said the state also needs all-day kindergarten and universal pre-K education – a campaign-platform plank Beshear did not put in his budget, other than to propose $10 billion for pre-K in “disadvantaged communities.”
“There were some hard decisions had to be made,” Graviss said, “but even when something difficult had to be left out, he recognizes the need and the value of it and is trying to put things into place so that we can support those essential programs down the road.”
Graham said, “Overall I think he is addressing what he promised during the course of the campaign.”
