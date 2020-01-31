Marti Booth
Franklin County Fifth District Magistrate Marti Booth is in the hospital following an injury from a fall, her son said Friday on Facebook. 

Booth’s son, Jared Bishop, posted that Booth was found by his father after she fell and hit her head. She was sent to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital via helicopter for brain surgery to drain excess blood around a hematoma on her skull. 

“With all my heart I ask you hold her in your prayers tonight for a successful surgery and speedy recovery,” Bishop wrote. 

The post had more than 250 comments as of Friday afternoon. 

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said Friday afternoon that Booth was scheduled to have surgery Friday morning to repair her pelvic bone and that brain surgery would be scheduled after, depending on how the first surgery went. 

Wells said the community has been so gracious in sending thoughts and prayers to Booth and her family. 

“We know she is a fighter. She is a very strong woman,” Wells said. 

Booth became the Fifth District magistrate after winning the 2014 election for the seat. 

 

