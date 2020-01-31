Franklin County Fifth District Magistrate Marti Booth is in the hospital following an injury from a fall, her son said Friday on Facebook.
Booth’s son, Jared Bishop, posted that Booth was found by his father after she fell and hit her head. She was sent to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital via helicopter for brain surgery to drain excess blood around a hematoma on her skull.
“With all my heart I ask you hold her in your prayers tonight for a successful surgery and speedy recovery,” Bishop wrote.
The post had more than 250 comments as of Friday afternoon.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said Friday afternoon that Booth was scheduled to have surgery Friday morning to repair her pelvic bone and that brain surgery would be scheduled after, depending on how the first surgery went.
Wells said the community has been so gracious in sending thoughts and prayers to Booth and her family.
“We know she is a fighter. She is a very strong woman,” Wells said.
Booth became the Fifth District magistrate after winning the 2014 election for the seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I hope the best for her.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.