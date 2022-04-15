041622.COVID graphic.png

Franklin County continues to have a low community level of COVID-19, according to the state website kycovid19.ky.gov.

Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, 117 have a low community level. Three counties in the eastern part of the state — Johnson, Floyd and Magoffin — are in the medium community level.

For those in counties with a low community level, recommendations include staying up to date with vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting tested if you have symptoms.

Mask use is based on individual preference, and people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

High-risk individuals should talk to their healthcare provider about preventative treatments.

The state has had 172 people die from COVID in the past week, bringing its total number of COVID-related deaths to 15,200 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state’s positivity rate Friday was 2.27%, up from 1.97% last week.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription