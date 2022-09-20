The Franklin County Road Department facility will be getting some much needed upgrades to its headquarters on Lewis Ferry Road in the coming months.
During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Sept. 1, Robert Pelosi, of the architecture firm OHM Advisors briefed the magistrates on some of the plans his office has drawn up since being contracted for the project.
The road department operates with around 16 employees and is responsible for maintaining around 200 miles of road throughout Franklin County.
In addition to road maintenance they are also responsible for mowing grass on right-of-ways, road signage, snow removal and drainage maintenance. Some of the buildings they are working out of have around since the 1950s.
Pelosi told the court that the plans he was presenting were bound to change as his team started working with the road department.
"What you are seeing now is our first draft," Pelosi said. "We are going to need to go back to the road department and to the staff and to the committee level and get some feedback on this plan before we move into detailed design."
The preliminary plans include keeping the current office building and renovating the current garage. Pelosi said that they are also looking to construct new storage bins for road salt that can hold around 5,000 tons of material.
Since the fiscal court meeting Pelosi said that he and his team have met with Jon Mitchell, road department director, as well as other county officials. He also said that once they got some more feedback, he would be able send plans to the Codell Construction, the company that was picked to manage the project, so that they could start working on price estimates.
"There are some changes to the plan that will result from their comments, but the general scope will remain the same." Pelosi told The State Journal. "We are in the early stages of design and are working to develop a preliminary cost estimate. We are excited to be a partner with Franklin County and the road department. to deliver this important project that will serve the citizens for years to come."
