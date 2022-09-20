The Franklin County Road Department facility will be getting some much needed upgrades to its headquarters on Lewis Ferry Road in the coming months. 

During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Sept. 1, Robert Pelosi, of the architecture firm OHM Advisors briefed the magistrates on some of the plans his office has drawn up since being contracted for the project. 

Download PDF Franklin County Road Department Concept (2) (1).pdf
An early concept sketch of the new Franklin County Road Department facility, (Courtesy of OHM Advisors)
Download PDF Franklin County Highway Department Concept.pdf
A map of the current Road Department Facility on Lewis Ferry Road. (Courtesy of Franklin County)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription