A Franklin County resident was named 2022 Civilian of the Year and Supervisor of the Year at the Kentucky State Police's annual civilian awards ceremony to honor agency employees for their dedication to creating safer communities and exemplary public service at The Foundry Thursday.

“Each and every one of you plays an important role in keeping the state police running,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Because of you, our communities are safer, and Kentucky continues to be a national leader in public safety.”

071423 KSP civilian awards

From left are Adam Columbia, Mike Hoskins,, Alexus Larson, Donald Williamson, Karen Boggs, Michael Webb, Jo Anne Hobgood, Ricky Simpson, Whitney Jett, Andrew French, Melody Brown, and Jessica Newcom. Not Pictured: Billianne Withers, Joan Allen and Tina Adams. (Photo submitted)

