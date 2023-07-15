From left are Adam Columbia, Mike Hoskins,, Alexus Larson, Donald Williamson, Karen Boggs, Michael Webb, Jo Anne Hobgood, Ricky Simpson, Whitney Jett, Andrew French, Melody Brown, and Jessica Newcom. Not Pictured: Billianne Withers, Joan Allen and Tina Adams. (Photo submitted)
A Franklin County resident was named 2022 Civilian of the Year and Supervisor of the Year at the Kentucky State Police's annual civilian awards ceremony to honor agency employees for their dedication to creating safer communities and exemplary public service at The Foundry Thursday.
“Each and every one of you plays an important role in keeping the state police running,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Because of you, our communities are safer, and Kentucky continues to be a national leader in public safety.”
Civilian employees serve in a variety of roles at KSP from dispatch, maintenance, drivers testing, information technology, public relations and records support. All of these roles allow KSP troopers and officers to effectively do their jobs to protect Kentuckians and stay safe while on the job. KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. spoke directly to the award winners about their important role within the agency.
“While you may not wear uniforms, you are just as essential and hard-working as those who do,” Burnett stated. “You are critical to our agency’s success and it’s important that we come together to recognize the great work each of you do.”
During the ceremony, Burnett presented the 2022 Civilian of the Year Award and Supervisor of the Year Award to Adam Columbia. Columbia, a 17-year veteran of the agency, who serves the commonwealth as the KSP Information Systems Manager with the Information Technology Branch in Frankfort.
“I am very honored to win this award and to be recognized among so many great civilian employees within the Kentucky State Police,” said Columbia. “I want to thank my co-workers within the Information Technology Branch, Commissioner Burnett, the command staff, and all the other civilians and sworn personnel who make it an absolute pleasure to come to work every day.”
The 2022 KSP civilian employee awards include:
Police Communications Support Award
Karen Boggs, Telecommunicator III, Post 13 Hazard
Jessica Newcom, Police Telecommunicator III, Post 2 Madisonville
Whitney Jett, Telecommunicator I, Post 6 Dry Ridge
Post Operations Support Award
Melody Brown, Victims Advocate II, Post 2 Madisonville
Donald Williamson, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement East Region
Supply/Properties Management Award
Ricky Simpson, Maintenance Worker II, Properties Management Branch
Drivers Testing Award
Jo Anne Hobgood, Driver’s Test Administrator, Drivers Testing Branch
Forensic Services Support
Michael Webb, Polygraph Examiner II, Polygraph Section
Information Technology Award
Mike Hoskins, Information Systems Supervisor, Computer Technology Branch
Records Technical Support Award
Tina Adams, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal ID and Records Branch
Commercial Vehicle Support Award
Andrew French, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Central Region
Special Enforcement Support Award
Billianne Withers, Auditor Special Investigations II, East Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit
Administrative Services Award
Alexus Larson, Information Officer III, Public Affairs Branch
Supervisor of the Year Award
Adam Columbia, Information Systems Manager, Computer Technology Branch
Joan Allen, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal ID and Records Branch
