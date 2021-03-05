030621.COVIDMap.png

Franklin County has moved back into the orange zone on the state's incidence rate map for COVID-19.

The county’s incidence rate rose by 4.2 points Friday, taking Franklin County out of the yellow zone.

Counties in the orange zone have average daily cases per 100,000 population greater than 10 and up to 25. Franklin County’s incidence rate is 13.2. Those in the yellow zone have average daily cases between 1 and 10.

The state’s current incidence rate map can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday that it has administered 6,777 COVID-19 vaccines.

Of those 6,777 doses, 4,068 were first doses, and 2,709 were second (boost) doses. FCHD gave 664 vaccines this week.

FCHD also reported that a total of 19,451 Franklin County residents have received COVID-19 vaccines from all sites. That includes 13,549 first doses and 5,878 second doses. Roughly 27% of the county's population has received at least one dose.

The county saw an increase of nine new confirmed cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total to 3,631 since the pandemic began a year ago. Of that number, 3,535 have recovered, and 40 have died while having COVID-19.

There are 56 active cases in Franklin County, with 37 in the community and 19 associated with schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

