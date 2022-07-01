Franklin County has moved to the medium level on the latest COVID-19 community level map.

The map, updated Thursday and posted on the state website, shows Woodford and Fayette counties at the high level. Counties adjoining Franklin that are at the medium level are Anderson, Scott and Owen.

Shelby and Henry counties have a low COVID community level.

Guidelines for those in communities at the medium level include staying home when sick, following isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, and considering universal mask use in indoor congregate settings.

Those who are at high risk should consider wearing a well-fitted mask in all indoor public settings.

Currently 43 of the state’s 120 counties are in the high level.

Franklin County is in the top 10 for highest percentage of residents that have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine at 69%.

Fayette leads the state at 79%. Rounding out the top five are Woodford at 76%, Jefferson at 75%, Campbell at 74% and Boone at 71%.

For the state, 66% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 57% are fully vaccinated. Those who have gotten a boost/additional dose stands at 26%.

