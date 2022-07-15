071622.COVID graphic.png

COVID cases continue to climb in Kentucky.

On the COVID-19 current incidence rate map released Monday, all but 29 of the commonwealth’s 120 counties are in the red with a high number of average daily cases per 100,000 population.

Those red counties include Franklin, which had an incidence rate of 40.1 on Monday’s map. A rate greater than 25 per 100,000 is considered high.

Five of the six counties adjoining Franklin are also red. The exception is Owen, which is in the substantial range of 10-25. Owen’s incidence rate is 17.

No county is in the low range, and only two — Owsley and Ballard — are in the moderate range (1-10).

Kentucky’s overall current incidence rate on Monday was 33.98.

The map was released on the state website chfs.ky.gov.

