Franklin County has moved to the medium COVID-19 community level in this week’s map on the state website kycovid.ky.gov.

While most of Kentucky’s counties are in the low range, the number of counties at a high community level has increased to 19.

061122.COVID graphic.png

Those counties include Woodford and Fayette. Data for the COVID community level is from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Recommendations for those living in a medium level county include stay up to date with vaccines, consider universal mask use in indoor congregate settings, targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures, stay home when sick, and follow isolation and quarantine guidance including getting tested if exposed or have symptoms of COVID.

For high risk individuals, consider wearing a well-fitted mask in all indoor public settings.

The isolation and quarantine guidance can be found at kycovid.ky.gov.

The state has had 16,004 deaths related to COVID, and the weekly positivity rate is 12.42%.

