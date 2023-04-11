A native of Frankfort was among the five people killed on Monday morning during a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

James "Jim" Tutt Jr., 64, was a 1977 graduate of Franklin County High School.

Download PDF jim.tutt.jpeg.pdf
Jim Tutt

