A native of Frankfort was among the five people killed on Monday morning during a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
James "Jim" Tutt Jr., 64, was a 1977 graduate of Franklin County High School.
"He was just an all-around, kind and great friend," said Tutt's FCHS classmate Paula Varney Kinsolving. "He was a true gentleman with a million dollar smile."
In addition to being well-liked, Tutt was a member of the school's band and pep club. Kinsolving added that he was particularly motivated in high school and worked as an assistant manager at a local McDonalds, which did not add a lot of free time for other extra curricular activities.
He went on to attend the University of Kentucky for both his bachelor's degree and MBA. After graduating from UK, he worked in banking for the next 38 years.
According to his LinkedIn page, Tutt had worked as a real estate market executive at Old National since 2015. Prior to that he had worked for VineBranch Enterprises Ltd. and JPMorgan Chase & Co./Bank One Corp.
In addition to his full-time job, Tutt spent 11 years serving on the Oldham-LaGrange Development Authority, often times as the organization's chair.
Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele told the Courier-Journal that Tutt was a key member of the board during his decade of service.
“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Voegele said. “He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”
Tutt was also a board member of the Downtown Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization that works on improving the Louisville downtown area by promoting redevelopment, vitality, economic growth, and a safe environment, since 2018 and recently served as treasurer.
In a statement, Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan remarked, “There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured.”
The State Journal will update this story as more information is made available.
