April is Spring Sweep Month and the county is offering several solid waste programs to help residents clean up their property.

Scrap metal collection

The Franklin County Conservation District will host a scrap metal collection from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 22 and 23 and from 8 a.m. to noon on April 24. The conservation district is located at 103 Lakeview Court.

Household hazardous waste

On April 24, the Frankfort Recycle Center at 309 Rouse Ave. will be the site of a household hazardous waste collection event from 8 a.m. to noon.

Items to be collected include poison (liquid and solid); herbicide (liquid and solid); batteries; aerosol cans; propane cylinders; oil-based paint; solvents, gasoline and thinners; antifreeze; fluorescent tubes; fire extinguishers; adhesives and tars; asbestos; corrosive acids, bases and cleaners; dioxins; fertilizers; organic peroxides; reactive solids; oxidizers; flammable solids; mercury; freon and acetylene; and electronics, including box-style televisions.

Water-based paints (latex or acrylic), motor oil and hydraulic oil and medications will not be accepted.

Water-based paints can be hardened with sand, kitty litter or a paint hardener and disposed of in the trash.

Motor oil and hydraulic oil are accepted at local retailers or at the Franklin County Road Department on the first Wednesday of each month. The road department is located at 100 Lewis Ferry Road.

Medications may be disposed of at the Frankfort Police Department or during drug takeback events at the health department.

Dumpsters

The county will have dumpsters at six locations across the county — Bald Knob Fire Station; Owenton Road Fire Station; Old Peaks Mill School; Evergreen Road Fire Station; Lakeview Park; and the road department.

Yard waste

Yard Waste Wednesdays will resume on April 28 at the road department. Drop-off service will run from 8 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through Nov. 3.

Accepted items include brush, limbs, leaves, grass clippings and other plant materials. No bags, trash, tires or other refuse will be permitted.

Residents must sign in at the collection area and unload their own vehicles.

Limb collection

The road department is collection limbs on Thursdays and Fridays.

Piles must be less than 3 feet high and 10 feet long. All limbs must be less than 8 inches in diameter. Root balls, stumps and tree trunks will not be collected.

To get on the pickup list, call the road department at 502-875-8760.

Landfill vouchers

Free dumping is only permitted at the landfill with a voucher.

Residents must wear a face mask and social distance.

For more information on the landfill voucher program, visit https://franklincounty.ky.gov/trash-vouchers/

Paper recycling

The county continues to offer paper recycling collection bins at two locations — between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Station 10 on River Bend Road and at the Frankfort Recycle Center on Rouse Avenue.

Acceptable items include office paper, mail, magazines, catalogs and newspapers.

Litter

Residents can help beautify Franklin County and earn chances to a win gift card by collecting litter.

Submit a photo to Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward at brittany.woodward@franklincounty.ky.gov for a chance to win.

