Franklin County Fiscal Court 

Due to incoming inclement weather Judge-Executive Huston Wells has announced the closure of county offices.

The closure includes the fiscal court building, Lakeview Park and Golf Course, county clerk's office, property valuation administrator's office and the Friends of the Court, which all closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday. Emergency personnel will report as scheduled.

Employees of the judge's office will continue to provide services via phone and email. Visit franklincountyky.com for departmental contact information.

