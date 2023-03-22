Seven local organizations recently submitted coordinated applications requesting funds from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in an effort to build an integrated and intergenerational response to the opioid epidemic in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Opioid Abatement Alliance is a network of agencies that work closely together and have a shared vision for Franklin County to be a resilient and healthy community that supports individuals and families through a proactive continuum of care, from promotion and prevention to treatment and recovery.
Current Alliance members include the Franklin County Health Department/Just Say Yes, Franklin County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, Yes Arts, Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, CommonHealth Recovery, Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market and the Simon House.
The Franklin County Opioid Abatement Alliance has requested $2.1 million from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to strengthen and sustain a recovery-ready ecosystem of evidence-based, intergenerational care.
Franklin County’s most recent fatal drug overdose rate of 65.8 per 100,000 residents is well above the statewide rate, and Franklin County experiences high rates of mortality and morbidity related to substance misuse and overdose among adults and, increasingly, among adolescents. Franklin County’s children, families, court system, emergency response services, employers and institutions are all adversely impacted by the opioid epidemic.
The current and proposed programs offered by Opioid Abatement Alliance partners increase community protective factors against substance use disorder, decrease risk factors, and provide support services for community members with the most need. The goal is a recovery community with a deep and data-driven understanding of the systemic risk factors of opioid addiction, and a sustained commitment to building an environment where all individuals and families can thrive.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the collection of organizations that have come together to develop these proposals. Each agency has connections to each other and the closer we work together the more we realize how special this opportunity is for our county,” Franklin County ASAP Board Coordinator Charles Kendell said.
“Our vision is a community where the disease of addiction is prevented at its earliest, treated at its most successful, and reduced as an impact on our youth, those who are homeless, and those who are incarcerated. These funds stretch over the next 15 years. We realize the rare opportunity to put in place effective, long-term programs to enhance the wellbeing of all that call this county and city home. We have much to be proud of in this community and these proposals speak to the enhanced benefit of collaboration.”
