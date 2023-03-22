032223 Opioid abatement

From left are Elizabeth Trebelhorn, Amy Snow, Connie Lemley, Amelia Berry, John Martin, Charles Kendell, Janet Gates, Jasmine Fouts, Elle Travis and Joey Mashni. (Photo submitted)

Seven local organizations recently submitted coordinated applications requesting funds from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in an effort to build an integrated and intergenerational response to the opioid epidemic in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Opioid Abatement Alliance is a network of agencies that work closely together and have a shared vision for Franklin County to be a resilient and healthy community that supports individuals and families through a proactive continuum of care, from promotion and prevention to treatment and recovery. 

