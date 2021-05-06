As part of its lengthy budget process, the Franklin County Fiscal Court met again Wednesday to go over budget details — in particular funding requests from nonprofits and the county’s revenue numbers for this fiscal year.
Thus far in the fiscal year that ends June 30, the county has collected well over $32 million in revenue.
It has spent just over $24 million. Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that by the end of the year, he and staff expect close to a $3 million surplus for this year’s budget.
“At the end of the year, we should have a definite increase in our reserves,” Wells said.
The total collected thus far, $32.37 million, is on track to exceed the budgeted $35.58 million for this fiscal year.
Contributing to the surplus is the increased money taken in from property taxes. Last year, the court opted to take the same property tax rate it had the year prior, foregoing the compensating rate that would have lowered the tax rate but kept the total amount collected the same.
Another boon to the general fund and projects fund is a smaller amount of money transferred to other funds. Neither of those funds have transferred out as much as they were anticipated to at this point in the fiscal year.
Sheriff’s Office revenue is slightly overperforming, while the jail fund and fire protection fund are slightly underperforming in revenue collected.
One revenue stream that has taken a major hit compared to what was budgeted is the transient room tax, which powers the tourism fund. As of the end of April, the transient room tax had generated only around $207,000, less than half of its budgeted total with just two months to go in the fiscal year.
Nonprofit requests
A litany of nonprofit organizations made their case for funding from the fiscal court on Wednesday, totaling a nearly $110,000 jump compared to last fiscal year. This year, the budgeted amount for giving was $215,900; if all the organizations get what they asked for next year, that total will increase to $325,500.
The Salvation Army made the greatest leap in its requested gift. It has asked the court for $50,000, though last year it was approved for only $1,000.
The Simon House was already the beneficiary of $100,000 of the county’s COVID-19 relief funds when the court gave the shelter that amount to assist with its new space at the old health department on East Main Street; however, the organization asked for $15,000 compared to $4,000 budgeted last year. The Simon House is a shelter that serves primarily homeless, extremely low-income women who are pregnant or have children.
The Franklin County Women’s Shelter asked for a moderate bump, from $13,000 to $20,000, while Josephine Sculpture Park asked for a similar increase from $5,000 to $10,000.
Downtown Frankfort Inc., which was not funded in the current budget, asked for $15,000 in the coming year.
The Franklin County Council on Aging, which funds the senior-oriented Capital City Activity Center, will remain the most-funded organization at $70,000 if awarded the same budgeted amount.
The next fiscal court budget meeting will take place from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, before the court's regular meeting at 5 p.m. The meetings can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/fcfcky.
