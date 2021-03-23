030521_KYRiverFlood_hb_web-1.jpg

Joe Hunt and Julia Sopalski look out at the Kentucky River from Jim's Seafood on Wilkinson Boulevard on March 2. Floodwater had completely covered the dam in front of the restaurant. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Franklin County is one of 48 Kentucky counties with declared states of emergency associated with historic flooding that qualify for debris cleanup grants.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman made the announcement Tuesday.

Grants of up to $25,000 can be used to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste resulting from flooding.

Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 28 and deployed state resources to help afflicted areas.

On March 5, the Kentucky River at the Frankfort Lock crested at 40.16 feet — the ninth highest ever.

Those affected by recent flooding are urged to be safe and environmentally conscious when cleaning and disposing of material. Potential hazards include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.

“We encourage all eligible counties to take advantage of this opportunity to assist in the removal and proper disposal of municipal solid waste associated with the recent flooding,” Goodman said.

Neighboring counties Anderson, Owen and Woodford also are eligible for funding.

Funding for the cleanup comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage disposed of at Kentucky municipal solid waste disposal facilities. The Kentucky Division of Waste Management administers the fund.

Storm debris handling guidance and additional resources can be found on the EEC website. Information is also available regarding the disposal of items such as livestock carcasses, 55-gallon drums or tanks, and for the cleanup of waterways. Please note that the preferred method for managing woody or vegetative debris is by composting, shredding or chipping for reuse as mulch.

Kentuckians should contact their local solid waste coordinator to learn if debris will be picked up curbside or if debris must be taken to a designated location.

Kentucky restricts open burning. Burning is permitted only in limited circumstances and under specific conditions. The burning of household trash other than uncoated paper products is illegal year-round.

Grant application packages will be emailed to eligible counties. For additional information, please contact Gary Logsdon at gary.logsdon@ky.gov or Lisa Evans at lisa.evans@ky.gov.

