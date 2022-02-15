021622.COVID graphic.png

Franklin County ended January with 3,682 confirmed cases of COVID-19, easily the most cases in a single month since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

The Franklin County Health Department announced Monday the county had seen 245 additional cases since its last report on Thursday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county in the past 23 months to 13,245.

There were 91 active cases in the county on Monday, down from 144 on Thursday.

COVID testing remains available at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, five days a week.

Testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays is from 7-9 a.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays it’s from 3-6 p.m. with an option for a rapid result test or PCR.

The health department has COVID vaccine appointments on Fridays. Those interested should call 502-564-7647.

Those who need assistance registering for their COVID-19 free test to be delivered to their home may contact the Frankfort Immigration Alliance Network at 502-783-7527 for Spanish or 502-783-7991 for English.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription