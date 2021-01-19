011921 COVID map

Following the three-day holiday weekend, the Franklin County Health Department got back to work Tuesday and announced 68 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus — the highest single-day case count since the pandemic began.

“Second to that was Nov. 30 at 66,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.

There are 249 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 208 in the general population, 23 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and 18 in long-term care facilities.

There are 19 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, three of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

“We are reporting to date 495 cases in January so far,” Parker said.

December ranks as the month with the most confirmed virus cases at 637.

A total of 2,606 Franklin Countians have ever been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of that number, 2,324 have recovered. Thirty-three county residents have died while positive for the virus.

Franklin County remains firmly in the red zone, the most severe, with an incidence rate — which is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days — of 56.6. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25.

The health department did not have a vaccine clinic on Tuesday. A total of 1,498 vaccine doses have been administered by FCHD to date.

“This week our focus is on boost doses (those who received their first dose the week of Christmas) and K-12 school personnel,” Parker added.

