FCRJ

Franklin County Regional Jail 

The Franklin County Regional Jail has active positive COVID-19 cases among its inmates, according to a press release from Jailer Jake Banta.

Banta said FCRJ has notified Judge Executive Huston Wells, the Franklin County Health Department and the Department of Corrections as well as federal and numerous other government agencies that assist the facility.

“Our staff is working diligently to ensure that we continue to follow CDC guidelines along with policy and procedures to keep everyone as safe and as healthy as possible,” Banta said in the release. “Please understand that we cannot discuss an inmate’s medical condition or information with the family or friends. Our staff understands your concerns, but we are prohibited from releasing this information.”

Banta told The State Journal he is awaiting all the test results before releasing the number of active positive cases at the jail.

