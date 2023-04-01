Budget proposal season is well underway in Franklin County.
During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Thursday, the county judge-executive and magistrates received budget proposal from the Franklin County Regional Jail.
In all the FCRJ is asking for a $544,583 increase over last year's fiscal court allotment of $4,881,302.
Jailer Jake Banta briefed the court on the jail's revenue and expenses.
"This is the biggest part of the budget that is changing and it is what it is and there is not a lot we can do about it," Banta said while explaining the jail's revenue stream. "It's federal prisoner pay. We budgeted last year for housing 20 inmates of federal status for $50 a day. We never got close. We have none at this time and with the staffing issues that we have had for the last few months, I have not been calling and begging for [federal inmates]."
Due to the lack of inmates paid for by the federal government, Banta noted that line item would be down by $295,000 for 2024 revenue.
Banta had noted earlier in his presentation that the jail was in the process of hiring more staff and that once in place, he would pursue getting more federal prisoners.
However, other line items such as revenue from court costs, $25,000 and housing state inmates, $1,039,700, are remaining the same. Additional some others are increasing.
"DUI fees are going to go up $3,000," Banta stated. "We are starting to get more arrests, more people in. I think we're finally getting through COVID, I don't want to jinx us, but things are starting to get back to somewhat normal."
Banta also mentioned that administrative booking fees will also increase, $7,000 according to the slideshow he presented to the fiscal court.
Another money maker for the jail will come from phone service and jail-issued tablets.
"The tablets are good news," the jailer noted. "We switched tablet companies and phone companies and they are about done with the switch over and they should be done the first of next week. That revenue is going to go up $24,000 because we are adding more stuff that we talked about earlier. We are going to have more phones, tablets and chirps and in-pod kiosks, so they can do more."
In terms of expenses, Banta said that the cost of prisoner medical treatment will go up $155,000 to accommodate a 3% annual increase in the annual contract.
Banta attributes other rising costs such as food, up $50,000, and linen services, up $3,000, to the global market trends.
"The food trucks have doubled," he said. "When y'all go to the grocery store, eggs are $8 a dozen or whatever they are now, and it is no different than buying food for a jail."
He went on to say, "Everything we are doing in the budget is about inflation. It is not about wants, it's about needs."
During the voting session, the fiscal court unanimously accepted the jail's budget proposal.
