Budget proposal season is well underway in Franklin County.

During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Thursday, the county judge-executive and magistrates received budget proposal from the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Screen Shot 2023-04-02 at 12.39.31 PM.png

Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta fields questions from the fiscal court presenting the jail's 2024 budget. 

