The 2021 Franklin County Relay For Life is planned for Friday, Oct. 22 at Holly Hill Church of Christ.

091519_FRANKSnapped_RelayForLife_mh-6.jpg

Michiko Fujita, Marguerite Wordell and Priscilla West Young at the 2019 Relay For Life.

Fundraising for the event is currently under way as are sales of luminaria bags, which will carry the names of loved ones and be lit during a special ceremony prior to the walk.

Luminaria bags to honor or memorialize loved ones are $10 each and may only contain one name per bag.

To purchase luminaria bags, send your name, address, phone, email and team name along with the person to be honored and a message of no longer than 10 words to American Cancer Society Attn: Michelle Darsey, 1504 College Way Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40502. Checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=99499

