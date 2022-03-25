032622.COVID graphic.jpg

Franklin County remains in the medium level for COVID-19 on the state’s community levels map found at kycovid.ky.gov.

Franklin County has had 68.13% of its population receive at least one COVID vaccine. That includes 77% of those who are 18 and older and 98% of those 65 and older.

The state’s weekly positivity rate, as of Monday, was 3.08%, down from 4.17% the previous week.

The state has had 14,659 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. That’s an increase of 269 deaths since last week’s report.

For counties in the medium level for COVID, it’s recommended that residents stay up to date on vaccinations, and consider universal mask use in indoor congregate settings and targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures.

People are urged to stay home when sick and to follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19.

High-risk individuals in medium level counties are asked to consider wearing a well-fitted mask in all indoor public settings and to talk to a healthcare provider about preventative treatments.

COVID testing is available at the Franklin County Health Department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, through June 30.

Testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m.

COVID vaccines are available at the health department. Those interested in getting a vaccine should call 502-564-7647 to schedule an appointment. 

