Franklin County remains in the medium level for COVID-19 on the state’s community levels map found at kycovid.ky.gov.
Franklin County has had 68.13% of its population receive at least one COVID vaccine. That includes 77% of those who are 18 and older and 98% of those 65 and older.
The state’s weekly positivity rate, as of Monday, was 3.08%, down from 4.17% the previous week.
The state has had 14,659 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. That’s an increase of 269 deaths since last week’s report.
For counties in the medium level for COVID, it’s recommended that residents stay up to date on vaccinations, and consider universal mask use in indoor congregate settings and targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures.
People are urged to stay home when sick and to follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19.
High-risk individuals in medium level counties are asked to consider wearing a well-fitted mask in all indoor public settings and to talk to a healthcare provider about preventative treatments.
COVID testing is available at the Franklin County Health Department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, through June 30.
Testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m.
COVID vaccines are available at the health department. Those interested in getting a vaccine should call 502-564-7647 to schedule an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.