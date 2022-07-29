073022.COVID graphic.jpg

No Kentucky counties are in the low range for COVID-19 community level, according to the map released Friday on the state’s website kycovid19.ky.gov.

Franklin County remains in the medium range, but counties in the medium range are in the minority.

