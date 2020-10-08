The Franklin County Health Department reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The cases include two men, ages 34 and 53, and two women, ages 47 and 19.

That brings the county's total to 733 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 884 new COVID cases and 11 deaths statewide on Thursday.

The state's totals are 77,455 cases and 1,234 deaths.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription