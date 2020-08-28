The Franklin County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county's total to 454 cases since the pandemic began.
There are 62 active cases in the community and no active cases among long-term care residents.
A total of 41 Franklin County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. There are currently five people hospitalized with three in the ICU.
The number of local deaths from the virus remains at 14.
The state's COVID-19 website, kycovid19.ky.gov, reported 792 new confirmed cases Friday and eight new deaths.
There have been 46,757 cases of COVID in the state with 918 deaths since the pandemic began.
Currently there are 572 people in the hospital with the virus and 158 in ICU.
The state's testing positivity rate remained under 5% Friday at 4.5%.
