The Franklin County Republican Party has a new chairman. On Jan. 5, the executive committee elected Joe Bilby to fill the vacancy that was created last month by the resignation of Calen Studler.
Brenda Rice, the local party's fundraising chairwoman, said Bilby stood out as the right person to lead the organization forward.
“Joe proved his principles, dedication, and courage when he stepped forward last year to challenge Phillip Shepherd’s bid for re-election to the Franklin Circuit Court. Joe didn’t win that election, but he impressed all of us with the tenacity he showed by personally knocking on more than 12,000 voters’ doors in the course of that campaign. He knows what it takes for a conservative candidate to compete in Franklin County, and he will be able to share that knowledge with our candidates in future races.”
Bilby said he looks forward to giving useful assistance to Republican candidates for local, county, and statewide offices.
“In 2023, our candidates have an opportunity to sweep all seven of the statewide constitutional offices that will be on the ballot. Next year, our focus will shift to boosting our Republican candidates in key local races: mayor, city commissioners, and Commonwealth Attorney, to name just a few.”
Bilby also thanked Studler for his service as chairman of our local party these past two years. “Calen is a good friend to many of us and we appreciate his efforts to make us more competitive than we were in the past. Last year we fielded more Republican candidates to run for local offices than at any time in recent memory. Calen helped make that happen. We need to continue in that effort.”
Bilby is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in Iraq in 2005 and with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2006. After five years in private practice, he joined the Kentucky Department of Agriculture as its top attorney in 2016. He and his wife Lesley have two children. He is active in the community as a youth sports coach, member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Knights of Columbus council at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. In addition to his service to the Agriculture Department, Bilby maintains a private law practice with a focus on representing employers and religious organizations.
The Franklin County Republican Party’s regular meetings occur at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month in the meeting room on the top floor of the Whitaker Bank Building, at 130 W. Main St.
Republican candidates for the statewide offices on the ballot later this year will be invited to attend and speak to those attending the meetings scheduled for Feb. 9, March 9 and April 13. All are welcome to attend.
