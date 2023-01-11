The Franklin County Republican Party has a new chairman. On Jan. 5, the executive committee elected Joe Bilby to fill the vacancy that was created last month by the resignation of Calen Studler.

Brenda Rice, the local  party's fundraising chairwoman, said Bilby stood out as the right person to lead the organization forward.

