Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells is asking county residents to fill out a survey that could increase the area's access to the internet.
Residents can take the survey can by visiting https://educationcabinet.ky.gov/Initiatives/Pages/KBI.aspx.
Run by the Kentucky Broadband Initiative, the survey is designed to collect data about residents' broadband speeds. It will then create a map for the area that is meant to aid in community efforts to receive grants and other support for improving broadband access.
Wells said the survey will end Thursday, Feb. 18.
“Many Franklin County residents are unable to access high-speed internet," Wells said. "... We need our citizens to complete this task as soon as possible because the survey ends on February 18th. This will help us receive money in the future for expanded internet access."
