Several Franklin County residents concerned about redistricting maps drawn by Republican lawmakers joined House Democratic Caucus Chair Derrick Graham and the Kentucky Democratic Party in a lawsuit filed against Secretary of State Michael Adams, who serves as the state’s chief election official, and the Kentucky State Board of Elections in Franklin Circuit Court Thursday.
The plaintiffs in the suit include former Franklin County Magistrate Jill Robinson, Mary Lynn Collins, Katima Smith-Willis and Joseph Smith.
In the suit, they claim local residents would be disenfranchised by the “unconstitutional, partisan maps” and are challenging “the gerrymandered districts.”
Robinson stated that the redistricting “process was all about power and as a former elected official the toxicity of power is not good for democracy. When an elected official’s district has been drawn to assure their re-election they start to feel too comfortable in their position and they stop listening to constituents who express contrary views.”
“The process and the districts are deeply flawed. There were no public meetings, no hearings, no feedback, the new maps were rolled out at the last minute and passed immediately,” she added.
“That’s not good for democracy. We should take this process of redistricting as an opportunity for civil engagement rather than as a power grab.”
Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the redistricting maps for the U.S. House and Kentucky House of Representatives on Wednesday, highlighting the Kentucky House map “is an unconstitutional gerrymander that prevents some communities from having their voice heard in Frankfort” and the congressional map done in secret “is not designed to provide fair representation to the people of Kentucky.”
“The General Assembly’s focus in creating these district maps wasn’t representation or democracy or even legality — their focus was on partisan politics, which is why they unnecessarily sliced up so many counties,” Smith, one of the plaintiffs, explained. “Why else would I, a Franklin County resident, be sorted into the same congressional district as Paducah? I should pick my representatives — they shouldn’t pick me.”
Republican lawmakers, sticking with their maps drawn behind closed doors that have even drawn the ire of the very few groups they said they allegedly consulted with, immediately overrode the vetoes Thursday.
“I believe the best legislation comes from public participation, but it’s clear the General Assembly kept their redistricting plan a secret until days before they passed it because it violates both the Constitution and the trust we place in our representatives,” added plaintiff Mary Lynn Collins. “Their maps weaken my voice, my representation and my vote by placing me and my neighbors in a gerrymandered district that stretches for hundreds of miles to the Mississippi River.”
Local citizens concerned about the community being spliced and combined in a snaking congressional district that stretches through half the state, immediately filed the lawsuit in Franklin County to have the maps declared unconstitutional and invalid.
The lawsuit states that the maps violate sections 1, 2, 3, and 6 of the Kentucky Constitution by “arbitrarily denying the citizens of the Commonwealth the rights to a free and equal election, free expression, and free association” and the Republicans violated Section 33 of the Kentucky Constitution “by excessively and unnecessarily splitting counties into multiple districts without legitimate purpose, and impermissibly attaching portions of split counties to others more times than is necessary to achieve districts of roughly equal size.”
“The maps’ excessive partisan gerrymandering and county splitting violate numerous provisions of Kentucky’s constitution,” the suit says.
According to the lawsuit, “District 1 is patently irregular, snaking all the way from the westernmost tip of the state up to Franklin County. To illustrate the geographical absurdity of District 1: if one chose to drive the full length of District 1, staying entirely within District 1, it would require driving approximately 370 miles and would take approximately 6 hours and 45 minutes. Even driving from Franklin to Fulton County traveling through the 2nd district would require almost 4 hours and 30 minutes.”
KDP Chair Colmon Elridge said the voices of hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians were silenced because the maps were drawn behind closed doors and with no input from the public.
“We are joining residents who are disenfranchised by these gerrymandered districts to stop this partisan power grab,” he stated. “These maps intentionally slice up cities and counties, reduce the number of women serving in the House and dilute the voices of minority communities.”
This action seeks a declaration that House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3 enacted by the Kentucky General Assembly over Beshear’s veto, violate Sections 1, 2, 3, 6, and 33 of the Kentucky Constitution and are therefore invalid.
Per the lawsuit, the plaintiffs seek immediate injunctive relief to prevent the conduct of the May 2022 primary election based on the House districts created by HB 2 and Congressional districts created by SB 3, including any additional relief necessary to make such relief meaningful, such as the extension of filing deadlines for candidates seeking election in those districts.
The case has been assigned to Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate.
A copy of the complaint was served to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
"Unless a written defense is made by you or by an attorney on your behalf within 20 days following the day this paper is delivered to you, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the attached complaint," the civil summons states.
