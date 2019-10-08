A no-burn order issued last month for Franklin County has been lifted after a good soaking of rain Monday.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells lifted the ban Tuesday afternoon. He announced the order on Sept. 24 amid what would turn out to be the second-driest month on record in Frankfort. The area received less than a tenth of an inch of rain during the month. Only September 1895 was drier, according to the National Weather Service.
When the burn ban was issued, Franklin County was one of 72 Kentucky counties under a local no-burn order.
Kentucky is still under its fall wildfire hazard season, which occurs yearly from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15. The spring hazard season is from Feb. 15 to April 30. During these stretches, burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land area is allowed only between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The Franklin County Fire Department requests that people notify it prior to any burning during this season to avoid unnecessary responses. The number for the department is 502-695-1617.
The National Weather Service said that Franklin County received 2.5 to 4 inches of rain on Monday, ending the brutal dry spell. More rain could be on the way this weekend, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and 30% on Saturday. Pleasant temperatures are expected to continue this week, with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and nighttime lows in the mid-50s.