Placing flags

Family members, friends and co-workers of some of Kentucky's COVID-19 deaths place flags in their honor behind the Kentucky Capitol on March 6. There is one flag for each Kentucky death from the virus. (State Journal file photo)

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Franklin County rose from 40 to 56 Wednesday following an audit conducted by the state.

“These are deaths that have listed COVID-19 on their death certificate,” said Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a recent press briefing that the state audit was forthcoming. Franklin County’s audit was completed Wednesday.

The health department also confirmed four new virus cases. There are 36 active COVID cases in the county.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, a total of 3,698 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays. Registration is required at www.fchd.org/covid19testing

FCHD administered 277 Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines on Wednesday.

To date, the health department has administered 8,822 COVID vaccines — including 4,526 first doses, 3,082 second doses and 1,214 Johnson & Johnson single doses.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription