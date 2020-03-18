Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.