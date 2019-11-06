Correction: This article was corrected on Nov. 6 at 10:23 p.m. to reflect the correct recanvass date.
Using unofficial results from the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, The State Journal calculated that 55.7%, or 21,175, of Franklin County’s roughly 38,000 registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election.
That means Franklin County had the highest voter turnout in the state on Tuesday, according to data published by the Secretary of State's Office.
What caused Gov. Matt Bevin's apparent loss in his reelection bid Tuesday?
Voter turnout was up compared to the last time Kentucky elected a governor in 2015, when just 16,882 ballots were cast in Franklin County.
"We generally lead the state, or are in the top five in the state," Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said via email Wednesday about the high voter turnout. "The election was very smooth with very little interruption."
Hancock said the "job well-done" was all a credit to his staff and volunteers.
"We were prepared," Hancock said. "I have an amazing staff that is always ready for a large turnout. We have some veteran election officers that understand that without their help elections are impossible to accomplish."
Unofficial results show Franklin County voters overwhelmingly voted for Democratic governor and lieutenant governor nominees Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman with 12,888 votes, or 61.5%, on Tuesday. Incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and running mate Ralph A. Alvarado received 7,570 votes, or 36.1%, in Franklin County, per unofficial data.
Unofficial statewide results show Beshear leading the governor’s race over Bevin by 5,189 votes, or 0.36%. Media outlets, including The Associated Press, declined to call the race Tuesday night, deeming it “too close to call.”
Beshear declared victory at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, while Bevin announced he will not concede. He requested a recanvass on Wednesday.
Secretary of State of Kentucky Alison Grimes tweeted a picture of Bevin’s written request for a recanvass.
“As Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor in the November 5, 2019 election, this is to request pursuant to KRS 117.305(1), a check and recanvass of the voting machines and absentee ballots of all precincts in Kentucky involving my race for Governor,” he wrote. “This request is made without waiving any other rights I may have as a candidate.”
Grimes tweeted a response, saying a recanvass will be conducted Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.
Compared to 2015, Bevin again trailed in Franklin County, but he lost by smaller margins. In 2015, Bevin lost Franklin County by 3,897 votes, or 22.84%. On Tuesday, Bevin lost by 28.4%, or 5,318 votes, in Franklin County, according to the unofficial results.
Statewide, Bevin received 511,374 votes, or 52.51%, in 2015, beating Democratic opponent Jack Conway by 84,754 votes, or 8.7%.