Road department photo

A Franklin County Road Department worker dumping mulch in 2016. (Photo submitted)

This is the third installment of a series on salaries at four large local public agencies — Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County government and the Frankfort Plant Board. 

The State Journal recently received an open records request response revealing annual base salaries for 213 full-time Franklin County employees as of Sep. 1. 

Some employees may have left or been hired by the county since this list was generated, and some salaries may have changed.

The salaries do not take into account fringe benefits, stipends, or any payments beyond the employee’s base salary.

Elected officials top the county’s payroll, with Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and County Clerk Jeff Hancock both making $111,466. Jailer Jake Banta and Sheriff Chris Quire bring in $107,095 each.

All six Franklin County magistrates make $27,694 each.

The highest paid non-elected employee of the county is Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, who makes $91,533. Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod, who also serves as the fiscal court clerk and Alcoholic Beverage Control administrator, makes $90,285.

The average annual base salary for a full-time employee is $45,508, about $6,150 less than the City of Frankfort’s average of $51,656. The median household income for Franklin County, per the latest U.S. Census data, is $56,274. 

A State Journal analysis of salaries at Kentucky State University found that the average full-time employee there was making $58,570.

All told, base salaries account for $9,556,609; the city spends $14,722,063 on base salaries on its 286 full-time employees.

County vs. City

By most counts, Franklin County pays its employees less than the City of Frankfort. 

While the highest non-elected employee on the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s payroll is Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt at $91,533, the city has nine non-elected people who make more than that. 

Twenty-four people working for the county make $60,000 or more. Fifty-nine city workers make that amount or more.

Police and fire, departments which both the city and county run themselves, salaries largely mirror the city and county's pay gap. The salary ceiling and floor is significantly higher on the city side for both departments.

The lowest paid patrol officers for the Frankfort Police Department, at just over $41,000, make $10,000 more than the lowest paid sheriff's deputies. Police captains make about $7,000 more than their county counterparts.

Similarly, the larger Frankfort Fire Department pays its fire captains about $6,000 more than the county.

The topic of county employee pay surfaced at a county compensation committee meeting last week. Wells presented the possibility of entering into an agreement with the firm DBSquared to complete a job evaluation and compensation study for the county. The firm recently did a similar study for the Frankfort Plant Board, per Wells.

“We feel like we owe it to the county employees to do a full, independent compensation study because we want to make sure we are being competitive, and that we are paying equal pay for equal work,” Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower said.

Road Department Superintendent Jon Mitchell called such a study “way overdue,” with which both Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson and Readnower agreed.

DBSquared Principal Blair Johanson said that the plan would cost up to $28,000. He mentioned that an external market study to figure out to what extent the county’s salaries are competitive would cost $3,000 to $5,000.

The extra cost would be to evaluate all the job titles and their roles as it relates to the running of the entire county, and comparing positions’ salaries versus the values they produce for the county.

Wells moved to recommend the hiring of the firm, but neither Michael Mueller nor Sherry Sebastian seconded Wells’ motion.

Sebastian mentioned that the Kentucky Association of Counties had already completed a 77-county study in 2019, which includes comparisons to other county agencies by population and budget. 

“​​I’m a little challenged by how this is going to do a more accurate job than what has already been a thorough study that 77 counties across the commonwealth have already participated in,” Sebastian said.

Mueller echoed Sebastian, and said that he didn’t want to run the risk of “reinventing the wheel” with the study.

Wells said that despite the fact that the hiring of the firm did not receive majority support from the compensation committee — of which only himself, Mueller and Sebastian are voting members — he would plan on bringing the item to the rest of the fiscal court on Sept. 24.

County base salaries

Full NameJob TitleAnnual SalaryHire Date
Hancock, JeffCounty Clerk$111,466.0801/01/2015
Wells, Huston D.County Judge Executive$111,466.0801/01/1999
Banta, Jacob T.Jailer$107,094.9610/29/2001
Quire, George C.Sheriff$107,094.9601/01/2019
Hewitt, RobertPlanning & Zoning Director$91,533.0012/15/2006
Harrod, TambraJudge/Executive & ABC Administrator$90,285.0004/12/2010
Hutcherson, KevinFire Chief$84,864.0010/10/2013
Laurenson, Susan V.Treasurer$81,822.0007/01/1998
Mitchell, Jon E.Road Supervisor$80,142.4001/06/1996
Brewer, Brian S.Assistant Fire Chief$73,827.0007/05/2005
Depp, Dwayne F.Deputy Sheriff / Chief Deputy$72,800.0011/23/2020
Northcutt, AnnCommunity Development Specialist$69,849.0008/20/2007
Grimes, Valerie L.deputy clerk$69,186.0001/27/1997
Owens, HaroldBuilding Inspector$68,971.5006/12/2006
Lewis, Charles S.Park Director$67,974.4009/30/1996
Barber, James D.Batallion Chief EMT$66,526.7207/03/2003
Hellard, Johnathan A.Batallion Chief EMT$66,526.7207/09/2001
Oerther, Michael S.Batallion Chief EMT$66,526.7209/21/1998
Weber, Shane J.Deputy Sheriff/Captain$62,400.0011/07/2000
Wills, Hargus D.Deputy Sheriff/Captain$62,400.0006/13/2016
Hockensmith, Stephen M.Assistant Road Supervisor$62,150.4002/22/1999
Stamper, LaDonnadeputy clerk$61,854.0001/06/2015
Mazzacone, Richard J.Assistant Jailer$61,620.0004/30/1995
Readnower, Betty J.Human Resources Director$60,840.0012/03/2012
Trivette, Mel G.Chief Electrical Inspector$59,085.0007/12/1999
Colston, Jeremy S.Maintenance Director$58,188.0008/18/2014
 Franklin County Median Household Income$56,274 
Chappell, MonteyDeputy Sheriff / CSO Captain$56,160.0001/03/2011
King-Howard, FranBookkeeper$55,785.6002/04/2019
Polly, PamelaAdmin Assistant$54,853.5008/07/2006
Beeler, Jason M.Fire Captain$54,312.9607/06/2005
Brooks, JasonFire Captain$54,312.9611/11/2008
Cardwell, Corey C.Fire Captain$54,312.9610/25/2006
Chambers, BenjaminFire Captain$54,312.9610/24/2006
Daniel, ChristopherFire Captain$54,312.9602/21/2007
Daniel, PaulFire Captain$54,312.9612/20/2003
Harrod, Michael P.Fire Captain$54,312.9612/10/2002
Hodge, JamesFire Captain$54,312.9611/23/2004
Kratzer, KyleFire Captain$54,312.9603/19/2014
McCourt, StevenFire Captain$54,312.9606/22/2004
McDonald, JonathanFire Captain$54,312.9602/21/2005
Mertz, ErickFire Captain$54,312.9612/27/2004
Mitchell, BrandonFire Captain$54,312.9604/28/2009
Moore, JonathonFire Captain$54,312.9602/20/2005
Palmer, ForrestFire Captain$54,312.9602/21/2005
Simpson, EricFire Captain$54,312.9602/05/2005
Stomberg, JosephFire Captain$54,312.9610/05/2009
Yocum, BrandonFire Captain$54,312.9611/17/2008
Antle, Martin R.Electrical Inspector$54,093.0010/05/2020
Rivers, RoyDeputy Sheriff/Lieutenant$53,040.0003/13/2008
Tyson, AlanForeman$52,540.8001/18/2005
Sparks, RickyCounty Attorney$52,454.6408/01/2005
Judah, Benjamin A.Planning & Zoning Supervisor$51,967.5010/01/2018
 Average city employee salary$51,656 
McDonald, Dawn R.Admin Assistant$51,051.0007/24/2000
Carroll, Jennifer L.deputy clerk$50,739.0001/13/1997
Bondurant, JohnForeman$49,774.4001/03/2001
Waldridge, JefferyCorrectional Officer$49,686.0007/21/2003
Hanson, Skye N.Crime Victim Advocate$49,647.0002/01/2013
Cook, Amy D.Office Manager$49,276.5010/20/2008
Mitchell, TinaAdmin Assistant$49,276.5008/17/1998
Cummins, LucasEngineer$49,187.8409/14/2016
Mefford, Landon S.Engineer$49,187.8412/07/2012
Mertz, ShawnEngineer$49,187.8411/01/2010
Ratliff, WilliamEngineer$49,187.8407/20/2009
Redding, MichaelEngineer$49,187.8410/10/2004
Scrogham, NicholasEngineer$49,187.8402/12/2016
Deborde, LucasDeputy Sheriff/Sergeant$48,859.2005/18/2015
Lovern, Summer E.Occupational Tax Administrator$47,931.0002/01/2021
Woodward, Brittany M.Solid Waste Coordinator$47,853.0010/21/2019
Bowman, Eric M.Deputy Sheriff$47,320.0008/22/2019
Farmer, JeffDeputy Sheriff/Detective$47,257.6011/19/2012
Doty, Nathan M.Deputy Sheriff/Sergeant$47,153.6010/01/2019
Sullivan, BenjaminDeputy Sheriff$47,153.6003/13/2017
Sutton, DouglasDeputy Sheriff/Sergeant$47,153.6003/07/2016
Rivers, Zachary I.Deputy Sheriff$47,112.0009/16/2013
Smither, Alexander C.Heavy Equipment Operator$46,779.2008/17/1998
Quarles, TravisMechanic$46,488.0006/11/2002
Giles, Billy J.Environmental Code Enforcement$46,217.6010/03/2005
Earnest, JoshGolf/Park Maintenance$45,780.8008/23/2004
Eaton, Christopher M.Deputy Sheriff$45,614.4007/23/2012
Mulder, ToddPark Supervisor$45,614.4004/03/2005
 Average county employee salary$45,508 
Whitson, Rebecca C.Admin Assistant$45,435.0003/22/1999
Curtsinger, AmyAdmin Assistant$45,198.4008/20/2007
Cook, RichardMaintenance Custodian$45,162.0003/15/2004
Wray, JoshuaMechanic$45,094.4010/20/2003
Curry, Logan D.Deputy Sheriff$45,032.0008/12/2019
Frazee, Michael S.Deputy Sheriff/Detective$45,032.0002/04/2019
Kelly, Marvin C.Deputy Sheriff Resource Officer$45,032.0009/10/2018
Nicholson, Melvin D.Deputy Sheriff / SRO Captain$45,032.0008/01/2020
Purnell, Brandon J.Deputy Sheriff$45,032.0007/08/2019
Ray, Phillip C.Deputy Sheriff$45,032.0009/19/2011
Saunier, Joseph A.Deputy Sheriff Resource Officer$45,032.0009/12/2016
Wilburn, Matthew G.Deputy Sheriff$45,032.0003/04/2019
Webb, Vicki P.Payroll Clerk$45,025.5002/09/2015
Colston, Jason B.Heavy Equipment Operator$44,803.2006/11/2002
Haeberlin, Starla R.deputy clerk$44,167.5012/15/2003
Cannon, Christopher T.Deputy Sheriff$44,158.4001/18/2021
Hunt, Edward A.Deputy Sheriff$44,158.4010/03/2016
Watson, Jamie D.Deputy Sheriff$44,158.4002/02/2021
Wills, Dallas G.Deputy Sheriff$44,158.4010/14/2019
Brown, ChrisFirefighter$43,363.8405/22/2013
Brown, Joshua L.Firefighter$43,363.8408/15/2014
Camden, JoshuaFirefighter$43,363.8411/22/2015
Crawley, StephenFirefighter$43,363.8412/26/2010
Darst, MatthewFirefighter$43,363.8403/20/2014
Hensley, MacyFirefighter$43,363.8404/17/2018
McElroy, ShannonFirefighter$43,363.8403/10/2006
Oliver, RobertFirefighter$43,363.8405/19/2015
Shaw, MichaelFirefighter$43,363.8403/12/2007
Sloan, Michael J.Firefighter EMT$43,363.8411/03/2014
Tingle, BrandonFirefighter$43,363.8402/08/2009
Toles, JacobFirefighter$43,363.8409/30/2015
Toles, KristopherFirefighter$43,363.8412/03/2012
Vossmer, AaronFirefighter$43,363.8403/19/2014
Wright, Justin C.Firefighter$43,363.8404/04/2013
Culbertson, Charles W.Correctional Officer$43,348.5012/08/2014
Haymond, AdamMaintenance Technician$43,329.0011/01/2017
Fryman, Maygan R.Election Officer$43,095.0007/03/2017
Gordon, Tonya J.deputy clerk$43,095.0008/12/2013
Whitaker, Anita C.deputy clerk$43,095.0009/12/1998
Young, Terra E.deputy clerk$43,095.0003/18/2013
Tippett, AndrewTechnology & Internet Coordinator$42,178.5001/26/2015
Callis, CodyHeavy Equipment Operator$42,140.8008/06/2007
Hall, RandallForeman$42,140.8003/05/2007
Benassi, JacobLight Equipment Operator$42,078.4006/07/2004
Carender, MindyCorrectional Officer$41,730.0004/13/2013
Kelty, Robert L.Correctional Officer$41,730.0001/14/2014
Smith, LauraCorrectional Officer$41,730.0007/13/2015
Wyatt, RonaldCorrectional Officer$41,730.0001/01/2011
Bohannon, AnnAdmin Assistant$41,600.0001/02/2012
Little, Mark A.Deputy Sheriff/Detective$41,600.0003/05/2019
Patrick, ChristopherLight Equipment Operator$41,454.4006/23/2008
Mulder, AshleyCorrectional Officer$40,950.0005/11/2015
Cutter, Chris E.Firefighter$40,734.7204/16/2019
Smither, Micah E.Firefighter$40,734.7209/17/2018
Roberts, Samantha J.Admin Assistant$39,187.2010/28/2019
Brentlinger, Barbiedeputy clerk$39,117.0004/01/2013
Whittaker, Ronnie M.Correctional Officer$39,000.0007/06/2021
Aldridge, Kyle M.Firefighter$38,238.7207/28/2020
Binion, JoshuaFirefighter$38,238.7212/27/2016
Harris, John N.Firefighter$38,238.7203/01/2020
Miracle, Bryan E.Firefighter$38,238.7201/08/2019
Turner, Garrett S.Firefighter EMT$38,238.7209/08/2019
Caudle, BobbyAssistant Mainteance Director$38,161.5006/27/2003
Hibbitts, LeslieAdmin Assistant$38,044.5010/06/2014
Jones, JoshuaCorrectional Officer$38,025.0004/08/2013
Phillips, MichaelCorrectional Officer$38,025.0005/02/2016
Cox, KimberlyAccounts Payable Clerk$37,888.5004/09/2018
Pullen, AnthonyCorrectional Officer$37,576.5008/26/2013
Nochebuena, Roberto R.Deputy Sheriff$37,440.0009/17/2018
Cunningham, WilliamLight Equipment Operator$37,148.8010/12/2015
Smither, DustinLight Equipment Operator$37,148.8009/12/2016
Howard, Justin A.Firefighter$37,040.6409/27/2020
Heilman, JohnCorrectional Officer$36,582.0002/03/2010
Smither, JacobLight Equipment Operator$36,462.4008/06/2014
Penn, Dustin R.Light Equipment Operator$36,025.6001/07/2019
Hockensmith, JennyCorrectional Officer$35,763.0009/03/2009
Lewis, MeganCorrectional Officer$35,763.0002/26/2018
Degnan, Joshua M.Firefighter$35,676.1608/06/2021
Cardwell, Charles C.Park Maintenance$35,568.0006/25/2001
Fulkerson, Lee-Adam T.Correctional Officer$35,100.0008/12/2019
Jefferson, Sarah J.Correctional Officer$35,100.0010/28/2019
Lucas, GarryCorrectional Officer$34,846.5003/30/2015
Hazelwood, Larry A.Light Equipment Operator$34,777.6001/11/2021
Moore, MarkCorrectional Officer$34,144.5009/26/2011
Yount, DarleneCorrectional Officer$33,813.0010/06/2008
Tejeda, Tarin N.Correctional Officer$33,150.0007/25/2016
Pearl, Charles W.deputy clerk$32,214.0007/22/2019
Ballard, Bryan S.Correctional Officer$31,746.0002/24/2020
Hill, Justin D.Correctional Officer$31,746.0003/11/2019
Polly, MarkMaintenance Assistant$31,746.0011/03/2008
Holder, Casey L.deputy clerk$31,434.0008/31/2020
Quire, Adrienne N.deputy clerk$31,434.0012/02/2019
Arbec, Christian K.Correctional Officer$31,200.0009/14/2020
Gallagher, Dale L.Deputy Sheriff$31,200.0002/01/2021
Martin, JosephDeputy Sheriff$31,200.0001/27/2014
Washburn, Charles S.Deputy Sheriff$31,200.0003/22/2021
Ringer, JohnCorrectional Officer$30,927.0004/24/2017
Weber, Elizabeth L.Admin Assistant$30,244.5009/04/2018
Hackett, Natalie R.deputy clerk$29,991.0006/28/2021
Jeffries, Keith A.Correctional Officer$29,796.0003/11/2019
Knoblauch, David A.Correctional Officer$29,796.0002/10/2020
Simpson, Travis W.Correctional Officer$29,796.0003/23/2020
Taylor, Timothy M.Correctional Officer$29,796.0010/28/2019
Tran, Tien-Anh N.Correctional Officer$29,796.0007/08/2019
Clark, William T.Correctional Officer$29,250.0008/23/2021
Crase, Courtney S.Correctional Officer$29,250.0001/04/2021
Doench, Cheyenne L.Correctional Officer$29,250.0008/02/2021
Frisby, Cameron L.Correctional Officer$29,250.0005/10/2021
Gamble, Kevin L.Correctional Officer$29,250.0007/19/2021
Gilkey, Tevin A.Correctional Officer$29,250.0004/26/2021
Jones, Brandon S.Correctional Officer$29,250.0007/06/2021
Keene, Tyler L.Correctional Officer$29,250.0001/25/2021
Lindsey, Tristian P.Correctional Officer$29,250.0006/11/2019
Miller, Daryl S.Maintenance Custodian$29,250.0004/19/2021
Mitchell, Connor L.Correctional Officer$29,250.0008/23/2021
Palmer, Steven C.Correctional Officer$29,250.0006/02/2014
Reed, Austin L.Correctional Officer$29,250.0001/04/2021
Roberts, Christopher A.Correctional Officer$29,250.0003/08/2021
Stines, Hunter A.Correctional Officer$29,250.0008/23/2021
Warren, Mallorie B.Correctional Officer$29,250.0007/06/2020
Wireman, Jaime L.Correctional Officer$29,250.0007/08/2019
Paige, LeslieAnimal Control Officer$29,211.0003/30/2009
Blackburn, James W.Magistrate$27,694.8001/07/2019
Booth, Martha C.Magistrate$27,694.8001/05/2015
Harrod, William C.Coroner$27,694.8001/01/2007
Moore, LambertMagistrate$27,694.8001/06/2003
Mueller, Michael P.Magistrate$27,694.8001/07/2019
Sebastian, Sherry G.Magistrate$27,694.8001/07/2019
Tracy, ScottyMagistrate$27,694.8001/05/2015
Carmon, Delbert C.Park Security$25,542.4008/07/1997

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription