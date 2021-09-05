This is the third installment of a series on salaries at four large local public agencies — Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County government and the Frankfort Plant Board.
The State Journal recently received an open records request response revealing annual base salaries for 213 full-time Franklin County employees as of Sep. 1.
Some employees may have left or been hired by the county since this list was generated, and some salaries may have changed.
The salaries do not take into account fringe benefits, stipends, or any payments beyond the employee’s base salary.
Elected officials top the county’s payroll, with Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and County Clerk Jeff Hancock both making $111,466. Jailer Jake Banta and Sheriff Chris Quire bring in $107,095 each.
All six Franklin County magistrates make $27,694 each.
The highest paid non-elected employee of the county is Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, who makes $91,533. Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod, who also serves as the fiscal court clerk and Alcoholic Beverage Control administrator, makes $90,285.
The average annual base salary for a full-time employee is $45,508, about $6,150 less than the City of Frankfort’s average of $51,656. The median household income for Franklin County, per the latest U.S. Census data, is $56,274.
A State Journal analysis of salaries at Kentucky State University found that the average full-time employee there was making $58,570.
All told, base salaries account for $9,556,609; the city spends $14,722,063 on base salaries on its 286 full-time employees.
County vs. City
By most counts, Franklin County pays its employees less than the City of Frankfort.
While the highest non-elected employee on the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s payroll is Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt at $91,533, the city has nine non-elected people who make more than that.
Twenty-four people working for the county make $60,000 or more. Fifty-nine city workers make that amount or more.
Police and fire, departments which both the city and county run themselves, salaries largely mirror the city and county's pay gap. The salary ceiling and floor is significantly higher on the city side for both departments.
The lowest paid patrol officers for the Frankfort Police Department, at just over $41,000, make $10,000 more than the lowest paid sheriff's deputies. Police captains make about $7,000 more than their county counterparts.
Similarly, the larger Frankfort Fire Department pays its fire captains about $6,000 more than the county.
The topic of county employee pay surfaced at a county compensation committee meeting last week. Wells presented the possibility of entering into an agreement with the firm DBSquared to complete a job evaluation and compensation study for the county. The firm recently did a similar study for the Frankfort Plant Board, per Wells.
“We feel like we owe it to the county employees to do a full, independent compensation study because we want to make sure we are being competitive, and that we are paying equal pay for equal work,” Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower said.
Road Department Superintendent Jon Mitchell called such a study “way overdue,” with which both Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson and Readnower agreed.
DBSquared Principal Blair Johanson said that the plan would cost up to $28,000. He mentioned that an external market study to figure out to what extent the county’s salaries are competitive would cost $3,000 to $5,000.
The extra cost would be to evaluate all the job titles and their roles as it relates to the running of the entire county, and comparing positions’ salaries versus the values they produce for the county.
Wells moved to recommend the hiring of the firm, but neither Michael Mueller nor Sherry Sebastian seconded Wells’ motion.
Sebastian mentioned that the Kentucky Association of Counties had already completed a 77-county study in 2019, which includes comparisons to other county agencies by population and budget.
“I’m a little challenged by how this is going to do a more accurate job than what has already been a thorough study that 77 counties across the commonwealth have already participated in,” Sebastian said.
Mueller echoed Sebastian, and said that he didn’t want to run the risk of “reinventing the wheel” with the study.
Wells said that despite the fact that the hiring of the firm did not receive majority support from the compensation committee — of which only himself, Mueller and Sebastian are voting members — he would plan on bringing the item to the rest of the fiscal court on Sept. 24.
County base salaries
|Full Name
|Job Title
|Annual Salary
|Hire Date
|Hancock, Jeff
|County Clerk
|$111,466.08
|01/01/2015
|Wells, Huston D.
|County Judge Executive
|$111,466.08
|01/01/1999
|Banta, Jacob T.
|Jailer
|$107,094.96
|10/29/2001
|Quire, George C.
|Sheriff
|$107,094.96
|01/01/2019
|Hewitt, Robert
|Planning & Zoning Director
|$91,533.00
|12/15/2006
|Harrod, Tambra
|Judge/Executive & ABC Administrator
|$90,285.00
|04/12/2010
|Hutcherson, Kevin
|Fire Chief
|$84,864.00
|10/10/2013
|Laurenson, Susan V.
|Treasurer
|$81,822.00
|07/01/1998
|Mitchell, Jon E.
|Road Supervisor
|$80,142.40
|01/06/1996
|Brewer, Brian S.
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$73,827.00
|07/05/2005
|Depp, Dwayne F.
|Deputy Sheriff / Chief Deputy
|$72,800.00
|11/23/2020
|Northcutt, Ann
|Community Development Specialist
|$69,849.00
|08/20/2007
|Grimes, Valerie L.
|deputy clerk
|$69,186.00
|01/27/1997
|Owens, Harold
|Building Inspector
|$68,971.50
|06/12/2006
|Lewis, Charles S.
|Park Director
|$67,974.40
|09/30/1996
|Barber, James D.
|Batallion Chief EMT
|$66,526.72
|07/03/2003
|Hellard, Johnathan A.
|Batallion Chief EMT
|$66,526.72
|07/09/2001
|Oerther, Michael S.
|Batallion Chief EMT
|$66,526.72
|09/21/1998
|Weber, Shane J.
|Deputy Sheriff/Captain
|$62,400.00
|11/07/2000
|Wills, Hargus D.
|Deputy Sheriff/Captain
|$62,400.00
|06/13/2016
|Hockensmith, Stephen M.
|Assistant Road Supervisor
|$62,150.40
|02/22/1999
|Stamper, LaDonna
|deputy clerk
|$61,854.00
|01/06/2015
|Mazzacone, Richard J.
|Assistant Jailer
|$61,620.00
|04/30/1995
|Readnower, Betty J.
|Human Resources Director
|$60,840.00
|12/03/2012
|Trivette, Mel G.
|Chief Electrical Inspector
|$59,085.00
|07/12/1999
|Colston, Jeremy S.
|Maintenance Director
|$58,188.00
|08/18/2014
|Franklin County Median Household Income
|$56,274
|Chappell, Montey
|Deputy Sheriff / CSO Captain
|$56,160.00
|01/03/2011
|King-Howard, Fran
|Bookkeeper
|$55,785.60
|02/04/2019
|Polly, Pamela
|Admin Assistant
|$54,853.50
|08/07/2006
|Beeler, Jason M.
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|07/06/2005
|Brooks, Jason
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|11/11/2008
|Cardwell, Corey C.
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|10/25/2006
|Chambers, Benjamin
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|10/24/2006
|Daniel, Christopher
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|02/21/2007
|Daniel, Paul
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|12/20/2003
|Harrod, Michael P.
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|12/10/2002
|Hodge, James
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|11/23/2004
|Kratzer, Kyle
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|03/19/2014
|McCourt, Steven
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|06/22/2004
|McDonald, Jonathan
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|02/21/2005
|Mertz, Erick
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|12/27/2004
|Mitchell, Brandon
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|04/28/2009
|Moore, Jonathon
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|02/20/2005
|Palmer, Forrest
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|02/21/2005
|Simpson, Eric
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|02/05/2005
|Stomberg, Joseph
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|10/05/2009
|Yocum, Brandon
|Fire Captain
|$54,312.96
|11/17/2008
|Antle, Martin R.
|Electrical Inspector
|$54,093.00
|10/05/2020
|Rivers, Roy
|Deputy Sheriff/Lieutenant
|$53,040.00
|03/13/2008
|Tyson, Alan
|Foreman
|$52,540.80
|01/18/2005
|Sparks, Ricky
|County Attorney
|$52,454.64
|08/01/2005
|Judah, Benjamin A.
|Planning & Zoning Supervisor
|$51,967.50
|10/01/2018
|Average city employee salary
|$51,656
|McDonald, Dawn R.
|Admin Assistant
|$51,051.00
|07/24/2000
|Carroll, Jennifer L.
|deputy clerk
|$50,739.00
|01/13/1997
|Bondurant, John
|Foreman
|$49,774.40
|01/03/2001
|Waldridge, Jeffery
|Correctional Officer
|$49,686.00
|07/21/2003
|Hanson, Skye N.
|Crime Victim Advocate
|$49,647.00
|02/01/2013
|Cook, Amy D.
|Office Manager
|$49,276.50
|10/20/2008
|Mitchell, Tina
|Admin Assistant
|$49,276.50
|08/17/1998
|Cummins, Lucas
|Engineer
|$49,187.84
|09/14/2016
|Mefford, Landon S.
|Engineer
|$49,187.84
|12/07/2012
|Mertz, Shawn
|Engineer
|$49,187.84
|11/01/2010
|Ratliff, William
|Engineer
|$49,187.84
|07/20/2009
|Redding, Michael
|Engineer
|$49,187.84
|10/10/2004
|Scrogham, Nicholas
|Engineer
|$49,187.84
|02/12/2016
|Deborde, Lucas
|Deputy Sheriff/Sergeant
|$48,859.20
|05/18/2015
|Lovern, Summer E.
|Occupational Tax Administrator
|$47,931.00
|02/01/2021
|Woodward, Brittany M.
|Solid Waste Coordinator
|$47,853.00
|10/21/2019
|Bowman, Eric M.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$47,320.00
|08/22/2019
|Farmer, Jeff
|Deputy Sheriff/Detective
|$47,257.60
|11/19/2012
|Doty, Nathan M.
|Deputy Sheriff/Sergeant
|$47,153.60
|10/01/2019
|Sullivan, Benjamin
|Deputy Sheriff
|$47,153.60
|03/13/2017
|Sutton, Douglas
|Deputy Sheriff/Sergeant
|$47,153.60
|03/07/2016
|Rivers, Zachary I.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$47,112.00
|09/16/2013
|Smither, Alexander C.
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|$46,779.20
|08/17/1998
|Quarles, Travis
|Mechanic
|$46,488.00
|06/11/2002
|Giles, Billy J.
|Environmental Code Enforcement
|$46,217.60
|10/03/2005
|Earnest, Josh
|Golf/Park Maintenance
|$45,780.80
|08/23/2004
|Eaton, Christopher M.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$45,614.40
|07/23/2012
|Mulder, Todd
|Park Supervisor
|$45,614.40
|04/03/2005
|Average county employee salary
|$45,508
|Whitson, Rebecca C.
|Admin Assistant
|$45,435.00
|03/22/1999
|Curtsinger, Amy
|Admin Assistant
|$45,198.40
|08/20/2007
|Cook, Richard
|Maintenance Custodian
|$45,162.00
|03/15/2004
|Wray, Joshua
|Mechanic
|$45,094.40
|10/20/2003
|Curry, Logan D.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$45,032.00
|08/12/2019
|Frazee, Michael S.
|Deputy Sheriff/Detective
|$45,032.00
|02/04/2019
|Kelly, Marvin C.
|Deputy Sheriff Resource Officer
|$45,032.00
|09/10/2018
|Nicholson, Melvin D.
|Deputy Sheriff / SRO Captain
|$45,032.00
|08/01/2020
|Purnell, Brandon J.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$45,032.00
|07/08/2019
|Ray, Phillip C.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$45,032.00
|09/19/2011
|Saunier, Joseph A.
|Deputy Sheriff Resource Officer
|$45,032.00
|09/12/2016
|Wilburn, Matthew G.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$45,032.00
|03/04/2019
|Webb, Vicki P.
|Payroll Clerk
|$45,025.50
|02/09/2015
|Colston, Jason B.
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|$44,803.20
|06/11/2002
|Haeberlin, Starla R.
|deputy clerk
|$44,167.50
|12/15/2003
|Cannon, Christopher T.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$44,158.40
|01/18/2021
|Hunt, Edward A.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$44,158.40
|10/03/2016
|Watson, Jamie D.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$44,158.40
|02/02/2021
|Wills, Dallas G.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$44,158.40
|10/14/2019
|Brown, Chris
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|05/22/2013
|Brown, Joshua L.
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|08/15/2014
|Camden, Joshua
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|11/22/2015
|Crawley, Stephen
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|12/26/2010
|Darst, Matthew
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|03/20/2014
|Hensley, Macy
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|04/17/2018
|McElroy, Shannon
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|03/10/2006
|Oliver, Robert
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|05/19/2015
|Shaw, Michael
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|03/12/2007
|Sloan, Michael J.
|Firefighter EMT
|$43,363.84
|11/03/2014
|Tingle, Brandon
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|02/08/2009
|Toles, Jacob
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|09/30/2015
|Toles, Kristopher
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|12/03/2012
|Vossmer, Aaron
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|03/19/2014
|Wright, Justin C.
|Firefighter
|$43,363.84
|04/04/2013
|Culbertson, Charles W.
|Correctional Officer
|$43,348.50
|12/08/2014
|Haymond, Adam
|Maintenance Technician
|$43,329.00
|11/01/2017
|Fryman, Maygan R.
|Election Officer
|$43,095.00
|07/03/2017
|Gordon, Tonya J.
|deputy clerk
|$43,095.00
|08/12/2013
|Whitaker, Anita C.
|deputy clerk
|$43,095.00
|09/12/1998
|Young, Terra E.
|deputy clerk
|$43,095.00
|03/18/2013
|Tippett, Andrew
|Technology & Internet Coordinator
|$42,178.50
|01/26/2015
|Callis, Cody
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|$42,140.80
|08/06/2007
|Hall, Randall
|Foreman
|$42,140.80
|03/05/2007
|Benassi, Jacob
|Light Equipment Operator
|$42,078.40
|06/07/2004
|Carender, Mindy
|Correctional Officer
|$41,730.00
|04/13/2013
|Kelty, Robert L.
|Correctional Officer
|$41,730.00
|01/14/2014
|Smith, Laura
|Correctional Officer
|$41,730.00
|07/13/2015
|Wyatt, Ronald
|Correctional Officer
|$41,730.00
|01/01/2011
|Bohannon, Ann
|Admin Assistant
|$41,600.00
|01/02/2012
|Little, Mark A.
|Deputy Sheriff/Detective
|$41,600.00
|03/05/2019
|Patrick, Christopher
|Light Equipment Operator
|$41,454.40
|06/23/2008
|Mulder, Ashley
|Correctional Officer
|$40,950.00
|05/11/2015
|Cutter, Chris E.
|Firefighter
|$40,734.72
|04/16/2019
|Smither, Micah E.
|Firefighter
|$40,734.72
|09/17/2018
|Roberts, Samantha J.
|Admin Assistant
|$39,187.20
|10/28/2019
|Brentlinger, Barbie
|deputy clerk
|$39,117.00
|04/01/2013
|Whittaker, Ronnie M.
|Correctional Officer
|$39,000.00
|07/06/2021
|Aldridge, Kyle M.
|Firefighter
|$38,238.72
|07/28/2020
|Binion, Joshua
|Firefighter
|$38,238.72
|12/27/2016
|Harris, John N.
|Firefighter
|$38,238.72
|03/01/2020
|Miracle, Bryan E.
|Firefighter
|$38,238.72
|01/08/2019
|Turner, Garrett S.
|Firefighter EMT
|$38,238.72
|09/08/2019
|Caudle, Bobby
|Assistant Mainteance Director
|$38,161.50
|06/27/2003
|Hibbitts, Leslie
|Admin Assistant
|$38,044.50
|10/06/2014
|Jones, Joshua
|Correctional Officer
|$38,025.00
|04/08/2013
|Phillips, Michael
|Correctional Officer
|$38,025.00
|05/02/2016
|Cox, Kimberly
|Accounts Payable Clerk
|$37,888.50
|04/09/2018
|Pullen, Anthony
|Correctional Officer
|$37,576.50
|08/26/2013
|Nochebuena, Roberto R.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$37,440.00
|09/17/2018
|Cunningham, William
|Light Equipment Operator
|$37,148.80
|10/12/2015
|Smither, Dustin
|Light Equipment Operator
|$37,148.80
|09/12/2016
|Howard, Justin A.
|Firefighter
|$37,040.64
|09/27/2020
|Heilman, John
|Correctional Officer
|$36,582.00
|02/03/2010
|Smither, Jacob
|Light Equipment Operator
|$36,462.40
|08/06/2014
|Penn, Dustin R.
|Light Equipment Operator
|$36,025.60
|01/07/2019
|Hockensmith, Jenny
|Correctional Officer
|$35,763.00
|09/03/2009
|Lewis, Megan
|Correctional Officer
|$35,763.00
|02/26/2018
|Degnan, Joshua M.
|Firefighter
|$35,676.16
|08/06/2021
|Cardwell, Charles C.
|Park Maintenance
|$35,568.00
|06/25/2001
|Fulkerson, Lee-Adam T.
|Correctional Officer
|$35,100.00
|08/12/2019
|Jefferson, Sarah J.
|Correctional Officer
|$35,100.00
|10/28/2019
|Lucas, Garry
|Correctional Officer
|$34,846.50
|03/30/2015
|Hazelwood, Larry A.
|Light Equipment Operator
|$34,777.60
|01/11/2021
|Moore, Mark
|Correctional Officer
|$34,144.50
|09/26/2011
|Yount, Darlene
|Correctional Officer
|$33,813.00
|10/06/2008
|Tejeda, Tarin N.
|Correctional Officer
|$33,150.00
|07/25/2016
|Pearl, Charles W.
|deputy clerk
|$32,214.00
|07/22/2019
|Ballard, Bryan S.
|Correctional Officer
|$31,746.00
|02/24/2020
|Hill, Justin D.
|Correctional Officer
|$31,746.00
|03/11/2019
|Polly, Mark
|Maintenance Assistant
|$31,746.00
|11/03/2008
|Holder, Casey L.
|deputy clerk
|$31,434.00
|08/31/2020
|Quire, Adrienne N.
|deputy clerk
|$31,434.00
|12/02/2019
|Arbec, Christian K.
|Correctional Officer
|$31,200.00
|09/14/2020
|Gallagher, Dale L.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$31,200.00
|02/01/2021
|Martin, Joseph
|Deputy Sheriff
|$31,200.00
|01/27/2014
|Washburn, Charles S.
|Deputy Sheriff
|$31,200.00
|03/22/2021
|Ringer, John
|Correctional Officer
|$30,927.00
|04/24/2017
|Weber, Elizabeth L.
|Admin Assistant
|$30,244.50
|09/04/2018
|Hackett, Natalie R.
|deputy clerk
|$29,991.00
|06/28/2021
|Jeffries, Keith A.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,796.00
|03/11/2019
|Knoblauch, David A.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,796.00
|02/10/2020
|Simpson, Travis W.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,796.00
|03/23/2020
|Taylor, Timothy M.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,796.00
|10/28/2019
|Tran, Tien-Anh N.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,796.00
|07/08/2019
|Clark, William T.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|08/23/2021
|Crase, Courtney S.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|01/04/2021
|Doench, Cheyenne L.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|08/02/2021
|Frisby, Cameron L.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|05/10/2021
|Gamble, Kevin L.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|07/19/2021
|Gilkey, Tevin A.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|04/26/2021
|Jones, Brandon S.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|07/06/2021
|Keene, Tyler L.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|01/25/2021
|Lindsey, Tristian P.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|06/11/2019
|Miller, Daryl S.
|Maintenance Custodian
|$29,250.00
|04/19/2021
|Mitchell, Connor L.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|08/23/2021
|Palmer, Steven C.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|06/02/2014
|Reed, Austin L.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|01/04/2021
|Roberts, Christopher A.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|03/08/2021
|Stines, Hunter A.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|08/23/2021
|Warren, Mallorie B.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|07/06/2020
|Wireman, Jaime L.
|Correctional Officer
|$29,250.00
|07/08/2019
|Paige, Leslie
|Animal Control Officer
|$29,211.00
|03/30/2009
|Blackburn, James W.
|Magistrate
|$27,694.80
|01/07/2019
|Booth, Martha C.
|Magistrate
|$27,694.80
|01/05/2015
|Harrod, William C.
|Coroner
|$27,694.80
|01/01/2007
|Moore, Lambert
|Magistrate
|$27,694.80
|01/06/2003
|Mueller, Michael P.
|Magistrate
|$27,694.80
|01/07/2019
|Sebastian, Sherry G.
|Magistrate
|$27,694.80
|01/07/2019
|Tracy, Scotty
|Magistrate
|$27,694.80
|01/05/2015
|Carmon, Delbert C.
|Park Security
|$25,542.40
|08/07/1997
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.