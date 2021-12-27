122921.COVID graphic.png

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Franklin County.

“We are seeing a surge in cases, with December 2021 being the fourth highest in cases since the pandemic began, and we still have four days to go,” Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, said Monday.

“We just ask everyone to keep that in mind as we move into another holiday weekend.”

As of Monday, there have been 736 confirmed cases of COVID in the county in December.

Since its last report a week ago, the health department announced 152 new confirmed cases of the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 8,367 cases of COVID in the county, or roughly 16% of the population.

There were 170 active cases Monday, up from 156 on Dec. 20.

The health department will be closed Thursday and Friday, and there will be no weekend COVID testing at Juniper Hill Saturday and Sunday.

COVID testing will return to its normal schedule on Jan. 3 with testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, from 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday at the Public Health Center from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at Juniper Hill Park from noon-6 p.m.

