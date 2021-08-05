COVID-19 numbers are still climbing in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 64 new cases of the virus since its last report on Monday.
The total number of county residents who have tested positive for COVID is 4,368 since the pandemic began in March 2020. That's roughly 9% of the population.
Of that number, 4,213 have recovered, and there have been 61 deaths.
The number of active cases has increased by 15 since Monday and now stands at 94.
“We have about 90 cases to be worked — we are contact tracing, vaccinating and testing as fast we can,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “Please give us a call at 502-564-7647. If you know you are positive for COVID-19 and have not been contacted by us, please self-quarantine and self-isolate if possible.”
The health department is attending back-to-school bashes and providing vaccines to students who are eligible, staff and parents who want the vaccine. This week FCHD has administered 34 vaccines at back-to-school bashes.
To date, the health department has administered 12,932 COVID-19 vaccines.
In the county’s cases since May, 64% of the people who tested positive for the virus were unvaccinated, and 18% were fully vaccinated.
Franklin County’s current incidence rate is 38.7 on the website kycovid.ky.gov, keeping the county firmly in the red zone. The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
