COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Franklin County.

On Friday, the Franklin County Health Department announced an additional 83 confirmed cases since its report on Monday.

“That is 465 cases in December so far,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “If December cases do not slow down, we are on target to see as many cases in December as were seen in October and November combined.”

The county has now had 8,095 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were 536 cases in October and 573 cases in November. January had the most cases this year with 1,205, followed by September with 1,125 cases and 1,074 in August.

June was the month with the fewest cases in 2021 with 88.

There are currently 194 active cases in the county.

The health department will be closed Thursday and Friday, and that includes COVID testing opportunities at its facility. COVID testing will not be available Dec. 25 and 26 at Juniper Hill Park.

