It was a ceremony without a lot of pomp and circumstance, yet no less stirring as Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire and 27 of his deputies were sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate on Wednesday afternoon at the county courthouse.

Quire, who was reelected to his second term in November with a resounding 72% of the vote, said that he and his staff are not making any changes to how they operate. 

Quire sworn in.jpg

Judge Thomas Wingate, right, administers the oath of office to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire as wife Kendra looks on. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
FCSO deputies sworn in.jpg

Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate swore in 27 Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the beginning of Sheriff Chris Quire's second term. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

