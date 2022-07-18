The Kentucky Auditor of Public Account's Office reported that it found no discrepancies during the Franklin County Sheriff's Office 2021 Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) engagement.
The auditor's report, which was dated April 28 and released on Monday, stated, "A summary is provided in the report to present findings for which an exception was identified during the AUP engagement. However, no exceptions were identified in the AUP engagement of the Franklin County Sheriff."
This is the second year in a row that the FCSO's procedures came back without exception.
The Kentucky General Assembly first approved the use of AUPs in lieu of audits for county sheriffs and clerks that meet certain criteria. The intent of the procedures is to reduce audit costs for counties that have a track record of clean audits, while still maintaining a suitable level of accountability.
There were a total of 16 procedures in the 2021 engagement that require officials to determine if the sheriff's finances are in order. Procedures include, among other things, making sure the FCSO has the appropriate ledgers, receipts and financial statements, as well as making sure that the office's operating disbursements are in line with the budget that is handed down from the fiscal court.
This is the third year in a row that Sheriff Chris Quire's administration has received a clean report from the Kentucky auditor. His office also got a clean tax settlement audit for the time period between April 2019 and May 2020.
Quire said in a phone interview with The State Journal that the clean audits are a result of teamwork.
"We have a good staff, good senior advisors and a good team," the sheriff said. "It has all been working well and I'm appreciative. This is exactly what we want, a clean audit."
As much as the Quire administration excels at keeping clean financial records, his predecessor former Sheriff Pat Melton did not fare near as well. In 2017, Melton's administration went $220,000 over budget and he was also cited for mishandling taxes and the oversight of his office's finances.
Quires said that his office's financial priorities for the foreseeable future lie in updating its vehicles.
"Right now we are really focused on our fleet," he said. "We are going to be surplussing a bunch of the black [Chevrolet] Tahoes, which are 2019s and 2020s and getting new Tahoes. Of course we will have nine electric vehicles which will puts our fleet at 29% electric."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.