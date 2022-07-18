The Kentucky Auditor of Public Account's Office reported that it found no discrepancies during the Franklin County Sheriff's Office 2021 Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) engagement.

The auditor's report, which was dated April 28 and released on Monday, stated, "A summary is provided in the report to present findings for which an exception was identified during the AUP engagement. However, no exceptions were identified in the AUP engagement of the Franklin County Sheriff." 

This is the second year in a row that the FCSO's procedures came back without exception. 

Chris Quire

Sheriff Chris Quire (Photo submitted)

The Kentucky General Assembly first approved the use of AUPs in lieu of audits for county sheriffs and clerks that meet certain criteria. The intent of the procedures is to reduce audit costs for counties that have a track record of clean audits, while still maintaining a suitable level of accountability. 

There were a total of 16 procedures in the 2021 engagement that require officials to determine if the sheriff's finances are in order. Procedures include, among other things, making sure the FCSO has the appropriate ledgers, receipts and financial statements, as well as making sure that the office's operating disbursements are in line with the budget that is handed down from the fiscal court.

This is the third year in a row that Sheriff Chris Quire's administration has received a clean report from the Kentucky auditor. His office also got a clean tax settlement audit for the time period between April 2019 and May 2020.

Download PDF 2021FranklinFES-AUP.pdf

Quire said in a phone interview with The State Journal that the clean audits are a result of teamwork.

"We have a good staff, good senior advisors and a good team," the sheriff said. "It has all been working well and I'm appreciative. This is exactly what we want, a clean audit."

As much as the Quire administration excels at keeping clean financial records, his predecessor former Sheriff Pat Melton did not fare near as well. In 2017, Melton's administration went $220,000 over budget and he was also cited for mishandling taxes and the oversight of his office's finances.  

Quires said that his office's financial priorities for the foreseeable future lie in updating its vehicles. 

"Right now we are really focused on our fleet," he said. "We are going to be surplussing a bunch of the black [Chevrolet] Tahoes, which are 2019s and 2020s and getting new Tahoes. Of course we will have nine electric vehicles which will puts our fleet at 29% electric."

