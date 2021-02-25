Recently retired sheriff’s deputy files civil lawsuit against FCSO, Melton

On Wednesday morning, a recently retired Franklin County sheriff’s deputy filed a wage discrimination civil lawsuit against the FCSO and, specifically, Sheriff Pat Melton with Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman. In the suit, Shaka Bridges, an African-American and former captain of court services, claims white sheriff’s deputies were paid more than he was […]

 Dylan Buell

Attorneys for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested a summary judgment in a civil lawsuit by the agency's former head of court security.

The 40-page motion was filed Feb. 17 in Franklin Circuit Court and argues there was no evidence to support Shaka Bridges’ claims of discriminatory employment practices by former Sheriff Pat Melton.

A summary judgment in a civil case is a ruling by the judge without a trial.

Bridges filed the suit in June 2018 against the sheriff's office, shortly after he retired from the agency with 20 years of service, according to court records. Melton was not listed as a defendant in the suit, but was named throughout the document.

Bridges said his job duties for the department exceeded those of white deputies, who were paid more for less responsibility.

Bridges, a Black male, said in his original complaint that Melton did not address the pay gap. 

The motion from the FCSO’s attorneys, though, says Bridges was the second-highest-paid employee in the office, behind the sheriff and the chief deputy. The sheriff’s salary is set by Kentucky statute, and the motion says the chief deputy was always the highest-paid employee, aside from the sheriff.

From 2014 to 2018, Bridges reportedly received annual raises from $24.77 an hour to $27.20, and regularly received promotions, higher rank and a cruiser to drive to work as court security supervisor.

Attorneys for the sheriff’s office said the gap between Bridges’ salary and that of the chief deputy shrank to 7 cents per hour during Melton’s administration.

Melton left office in 2018 after being defeated by current Sheriff Chris Quire.

Bridges said in his suit that Melton “never acted to address or ameliorate the pay inequity faced by Bridges, although he claimed on multiple occasions that he intended to.” Bridges also said his race was the reason for the disparity in salaries.

Bridges and his attorneys have not filed their response to the motion. An agreed schedule in the case file set a deadline of March 5 for their response, followed by a March 17 deadline for attorneys for the sheriff’s office to reply.

The schedule also called for a hearing on the matter at some point in March before Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate.

Bridges is seeking unspecified compensatory damages, attorney and legal fees, and a jury trial.

