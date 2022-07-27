The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking to add some newer pistols to its arsenal this fiscal year.
Sheriff Chris Quire spoke to the Franklin County Fiscal Court at its regular meeting on July 22 and told the magistrates that some of the .40 caliber Glock 22 pistols on his books had been in service for several years and need to be replaced.
"We have some older Glocks that have been around for close to 20 years and we are just trading those in," Quire said. "With three new resource deputies and [Capt. Shane Weber] retiring, we just need to replenish. We are trading seven and buying six."
The process for trading the weapons requires the FCSO get an appraisal from an entity other than the dealer handling the trade. Quire said that the credit from the older weapons would then be applied towards the new models.
"These guns have had thousands of rounds through them just by annual training," Quire said of the pistols in question. "We don't need generation three Glocks when you can trade for a few hundred dollars and get new ones."
In addition to speaking to the court about new weapons, Quire said that his office was also beginning to trade in vehicles.
"Basically we're doing what Enterprise and some of the leasing companies do by cycling out our cars while they are still worth something," Quire explained. "Because all the vehicles on that list are out of warranty with the exception of one and we are getting $32,000 to $34,000 for each one and you can buy a new one for $41,000. So instead of buying three cars for the $130,000 we're really getting like 10."
With this system Quire said that 51% of the FCSO fleet would be brand new vehicles.
