The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking to add some newer pistols to its arsenal this fiscal year.

Sheriff Chris Quire spoke to the Franklin County Fiscal Court at its regular meeting on July 22 and told the magistrates that some of the .40 caliber Glock 22 pistols on his books had been in service for several years and need to be replaced. 

