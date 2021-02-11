Frankfort will be home to a regional state COVID-19 vaccination center, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a press conference on Thursday.
Vaccines will be distributed at 669 Chamberlin Ave. in Prevention Park, located near Walmart, Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Western Hills High School on Frankfort's west side. The building is owned by Kimberley Davenport, the widow of businessman and philanthropist C. Michael Davenport.
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell said that the opening date has yet to be confirmed, but that it will be open at some point next week.
Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President/CEO Terri Bradshaw said that the building used to serve as state office space for the Commonwealth Office of Technology. It boasts around 50,000 square feet of space, and much of it is open space, per Bradshaw.
Bradshaw added that the indoor site will likely continue to operate until cold weather subsides.
The regional vaccination site — one of six that Beshear announced Thursday — will serve residents in Franklin County and nearby communities.
"As supplies (of the vaccine) increase, we're ready for them. We were already ready for what we were getting," the governor said.
Bradshaw said that the city, county, emergency management, KCDC, and Downtown Frankfort Inc. worked together to identify a proper space for vaccinations.
“I’m so pleased,” Bradshaw said. “This will allow us to get people back to work and shopping, visiting and eating out in our community. But this would not have been possible without Kimberly Davenport, who continues her late husband’s philanthropic efforts and donated the use of the building for this initiative.”
To learn more or sign up for a vaccine, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-map
