In honor of its April Cleanup Month, Franklin County Solid Waste Management has announced initiatives to help encourage Franklin County residents to help clean up their community. 

Franklin County Solid Waste April Earth Month

Information about Franklin County Solid Waste Management's gift card contest. Its intention is to encourage county residents to help pick up trash and litter in their communities. 

Throughout the month of April, county residents are encouraged to submit photos to Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward of themselves and their family and friends picking up litter around the county. Those who participate will be entered to win a $25 gift card to a local Frankfort business of their choice. 

According to a post made on its Facebook page, $200 has been raised so far between Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta, resulting in eight available gift cards. Woodward told The State Journal that members of the public are welcome to donate to the gift card fund. 

So far, Woodward said there had been no photo submissions. Those wishing to participate are asked to send a photo of themselves picking up litter, as well as their contact information, to the solid waste management Facebook page, by emailing Woodward at brittany.woodward@franklincounty.ky.gov, or texting to 502-352-5499. To donate to the gift card fund, contact Woodward via email. 

Additionally, on Monday, April 18, the annual Main Street Clean Sweep will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Franklin County residents are encouraged to join county employees in picking up trash and litter in their respective communities. 

Franklin County Main Street Clean Sweep

Information about Franklin County's Main Street Clean Sweep on April 18. The Main Street Clean Sweep is part of an initiative throughout central Kentucky to encourage individuals to help clean up their communities. 

Main Street Clean Sweep takes place throughout Central Kentucky. According to the event’s page on Facebook, the event "encourages community engagement, pride in place, and beautifies the downtown areas of the cities and towns involved.”

The Franklin County Fiscal Court building at 321 W. Main St. will have all the necessary supplies for the cleanup. Participants can submit photos of themselves cleaning for the gift card raffle as well. Sponsors for the event include Commonwealth Credit Union, Lexington Pavement Sweep, Rumpke, Ale-8-One, PNC and Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription