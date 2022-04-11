Information about Franklin County's Main Street Clean Sweep on April 18. The Main Street Clean Sweep is part of an initiative throughout central Kentucky to encourage individuals to help clean up their communities.
In honor of its April Cleanup Month, Franklin County Solid Waste Management has announced initiatives to help encourage Franklin County residents to help clean up their community.
Throughout the month of April, county residents are encouraged to submit photos to Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward of themselves and their family and friends picking up litter around the county. Those who participate will be entered to win a $25 gift card to a local Frankfort business of their choice.
According to a post made on its Facebook page, $200 has been raised so far between Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta, resulting in eight available gift cards. Woodward told The State Journal that members of the public are welcome to donate to the gift card fund.
Additionally, on Monday, April 18, the annual Main Street Clean Sweep will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Franklin County residents are encouraged to join county employees in picking up trash and litter in their respective communities.
Main Street Clean Sweep takes place throughout Central Kentucky. According to the event’s page on Facebook, the event "encourages community engagement, pride in place, and beautifies the downtown areas of the cities and towns involved.”
The Franklin County Fiscal Court building at 321 W. Main St. will have all the necessary supplies for the cleanup. Participants can submit photos of themselves cleaning for the gift card raffle as well. Sponsors for the event include Commonwealth Credit Union, Lexington Pavement Sweep, Rumpke, Ale-8-One, PNC and Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.