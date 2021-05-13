COVID Update graphic.png

Franklin County has pulled into a tie with Woodford County for the highest percentage of residents to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Both counties lead the state with 56% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, followed by Fayette at 53%, Scott at 47% and Campbell at 46%.

“We cannot thank our community enough for playing such an active role in ending this pandemic,” Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

The health department is offering a survey to parents of children ages 12-15 to see if they would they would be interested in taking advantage of a vaccine clinic in the next two weeks where their children would receive a Pfizer (two-dose) COVID vaccine.

The survey is available at www.fchd.org/pfizer.

FCHD has three walk-up vaccine clinics next week, starting Sunday at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., from 1-3 p.m.

There will be two clinics Wednesday — 9-11 a.m. at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., and 4-6 p.m. at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St.

A fourth walk-up clinic will take place June 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Farmers Market in River View Park during the Salvation Army’s Stand Down for Veterans event.

No appointment is needed for any of these clinics. Registration will be done on-site, and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be given.

The health department reported three new confirmed cases of COVID Thursday for a total of 3,939 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 31 active cases in Franklin County, with 23 in the community and eight in schools.

A total of 3,847 Franklin County residents have recovered from the virus and 61 have died from COVID-19 complications.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription