EPoll Books.jpg

During Tuesday night's Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, Ross Robertson, left, and Maygan Fryman of Harp Enterprises, demonstrate how the new EPoll book system will operate during elections. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Franklin County polling stations will be getting some technological upgrades designed to minimize human error when printing ballots for registered voters for the next election cycle. 

During Tuesday's fiscal court meeting, Ross Robertson and Maygan Fryman of Harp Enterprises, an election services company out of Lexington, gave a demonstration on the effectiveness of EPoll books and their printers. 

