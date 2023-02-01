During Tuesday night's Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, Ross Robertson, left, and Maygan Fryman of Harp Enterprises, demonstrate how the new EPoll book system will operate during elections. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Franklin County polling stations will be getting some technological upgrades designed to minimize human error when printing ballots for registered voters for the next election cycle.
During Tuesday's fiscal court meeting, Ross Robertson and Maygan Fryman of Harp Enterprises, an election services company out of Lexington, gave a demonstration on the effectiveness of EPoll books and their printers.
By scanning a registered voter's identification card, poll workers will be able to print a paper ballot without having to physically enter in any information into the system.
Voters will still be able to verify that all the information on their ballot is correct before it is printed.
"This is a true ballot on demand for vote centers," Robertson told the court. "The process and procedure is to speed up voters getting through and accurately getting the right ballot style. In the past everything had to be manually looked up for a ballot style. Now it will be preprinted and matching the voter with the ballot style they should receive."
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock noted that the EPolls will be especially effective during primary elections.
"This barcode right here takes the choice out of the precinct worker's hands," Hancock said as held up a receipt printed by the EPolls system. "This ballot code gets scanned by something that doesn't accidentally thumb the wrong one, that doesn't accidentally hit the wrong one. During primaries this is as important as it will ever be because the question we have to ask, because it is a primary election, we have to ask, 'Democrat or Republican,' as we are scanning the ID and looking them up. This takes that away."
EPoll books have been used in Franklin County in the past, however they were owned by the state. Hancock noted that by purchasing the equipment, the county will be able to deal directly with the vendor.
At the end of the meeting, the fiscal court voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the equipment from Harp Enterprises.
In total the 44 EPoll books that the county needs will cost around $74,800. Hancock noted that all of that money will be reimbursed by the Kentucky Department of Local Government.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.